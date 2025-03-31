Project UFO: all about the new “Mysterious” Netflix miniseries dedicated to aliens

If you are a fan of the stories of aliens, get ready because a new miniseries are about to arrive on Netflix entirely dedicated to the mysterious world of UFOs. It is titled Project UFO and is a Polish title of 4 episodes that explores the theme of other forms of life in space through the history of an alleged landing of aliens in a small Polish region. Some people linked to each other discover the truth about themselves as they try to trace the origin of the extraterrestrials and the reality that surrounds them. Are you already intrigued? Here then is the plot, the cast, the trailer and when the series directed by Kasper Bajon comes out.

Project UFO: the plot

After the alleged landing of an UFO in the Polish region of Warmia, a decline television personage and an alien enthusiast undertake an intellectual adventure that tries to trace the origin of the extraterrestrials and involve all the people who “orbit” around them in the debate. But while the two are committed to convincing the world of their respective theories, a powerful politician uses the paranormal activity to take control of the country.

Project UFO: who is in the cast

Piotr Adamczyk as Jan Polgar; Maja Ostaszewska like Wera; Mateusz Kościukiewicz plays Zbigniew Sokolik and, finally, Julia Kijowska is Julia.

Project UFO: when it comes out on Netflix

The Project UFO miniseries debuts on Netflix on April 16, 2025.

Project UFO: the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BZGRCZLKX0