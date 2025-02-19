Pulse, the release date of the new Medical Drama series of Netflix unveiled

If you love high voltage medical drama, prepare for Pulse, the new “hospital” TV series of Netflix that promises to make the hearts of all fans of the genre beat. Netflix revealed Pulse’s release date, together with the first images of the series created by Zoe Robyn, also in the guise of showrunner together with Carlton Cuse, and starring Willa Fitzgerald (Strange Darling) and Colin Woodell (The Continental): let’s see the advances on plot, the rest of the cast and release date.

The cast of Pulse

Together with Willa Fitzgerald and Colin Woodell, the cast includes Justina Machado (the horrors of Dolores Roach), Jack Bannon, Jessie T. Usher, Chelsea Muirhead, Daniela Nieves, Jessy Yates, Néstor Carbonell, Jessica Rothe, Santiago Segura, Ash Santos, Arturo del Puerto.

Pulse has Zoe Robyn as a creator, who is also Co-Showrunner is an executive producer with Carlton Cuse (who had adapted on Netflix for the Locke & Key screen). Executive producers of the series are also Bradley Gardner, Emma Forman, Michael Klick, Kate Dennis

What is Pulse about

While a hurricane heads towards the most crowded first level traumatological center of Miami, Dr. Danny Simms (Willa Fitzgerald), specializing in the third year, is unexpectedly promoted, and the beloved head of the specializing, Dr. Xander Phillips (Colin Woodell ), is suspended. Between the aggravation of the storm and a wave of medical emergencies, the hospital finds himself isolated, and Danny and Phillips must be able to work together, despite starting to leak the details of their clandestine and troubled love history.

The other members of the emergency room will face both the consequences of the relationship between the two and their challenges, personal and professional, with the awareness that the stakes are life. Because, for this group of doctors, saving the life of patients is often less complicated than living their own.

When it comes out pulse

Pulse will only be available on Netflix from Thursday 3 April.