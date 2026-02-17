Purchasing Card, how the ISEE requirements to be met in 2026 change to get the 80 euro bonus

Even in 2026 it will be possible to have the Purchasing Cardas long as you satisfy the new requirements established by the MEF (Ministry of Economy and Finance). This instrument, originally introduced with Legislative Decree no. 112 of 2008, is configured as a state subsidy provided through an electronic payment card, aimed at supporting sections of the population in conditions of economic hardship for food and healthcare expenses and for the balance of domestic electricity and gas utilities. For 2026, the value of the benefit remains confirmed at 40 euros per monthcredited with bimonthly for a total of 80 euros per top-upbut Access thresholds vary determined by the inflation recorded byISTAT.

To get the relief in 2026, you must comply new income and asset limits: the maximum value ofISEE (Equivalent Economic Situation Indicator) is fixed to 8,230.81 euros both for i parents of children under 3 years oldboth for over 65. For the elderly population segment, a further distinction takes place based on chronological age: while for those between 65 and 70 years old also the total income must not exceed the threshold of 8,230.81 eurosfor citizens over seventy the overall income ceiling is raised to 10,974.42 euros.

The new requirements for the 2026 Purchasing Card: what to check

Analyzing in detail the functioning and technical specifications of the Purchasing Charter for 2026, we find ourselves faced with a welfare system which links the disbursement of the contribution to the updating of the ISEE parameters. For those who are not familiar with this acronym, theISEE it’s theEquivalent Economic Situation Indicatora tool that allows you to evaluate and compare the economic situation of Italian families considering income, assets (movable and real estate) and composition of the family unit. As a result of the regulatory provisions that regulate this measure, starting from January 1, 2026 the limit amounts have been adjusted to the inflation rate detected by theNational Institute of Statisticsor theISTAT.

Let’s identify three main categories of beneficiariesi, distinguished based on age and income situation.

The first group includes families with children under the age of three : in this case, the formal card holder is the parent and the fundamental requirement is an ISEE value not exceeding 8,230.81 euros .

includes families with : in this case, the formal card holder is the and the fundamental requirement is an ISEE value not exceeding . The second group is made up of citizens in the age range between 65 and 70 years old . For these, access to the benefit requires that the ISEE indicator that the total amount of income received remain below the same threshold 8,230.81 euros .

is made up of citizens in the age range between . For these, access to the benefit requires that the that the remain below the same threshold . Finally, we observe a differentiation for i citizens who are over 70 years oldand which constitute the third group: while keeping the ISEE limit to 8,230.81 eurosthe legislator has provided for a overall income threshold higher, fixed at 10,974.42 euros.

Anyone who falls within these parameters must use the updated forms to submit an application at the Post Offices, available on the Poste Italiane website, on the MEF portal and on the INPS website.

How to use the 2026 Purchasing Card and where it can be used

From a purely technical and operational point of view, the Purchasing Card works similarly to one common electronic payment cardbut with intrinsic limitations due to its nature as a subsidy. The card is completely free And there are no costs of management or commissions for transactions. It is issued operating on the international circuit MasterCard and is equipped with a microchip and a magnetic stripe. It is essential to underline that this tool is not authorized to withdraw of cash from automatic teller machines (ATMs); its use is strictly limited to direct payment for goods and services. Specifically, it can be used at supermarkets, food shops, pharmacies and parapharmacies that display the circuit’s brand, as well as at post offices for the payment of bills relating to electricity and gas supplies.