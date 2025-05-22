"Putin does not want to stop the war because he believes he win". Trump’s admission

Vladimir Putin does not want to end the war because he is convinced he can win it. This is the message that Donald Trump would send to European leaders during the phone call last Monday. This is stated by Wall Street Journalciting three people aware of the conversation.

An unprecedented admission

It would be the recognition of what European leaders have been saying for some time on Putin, but it would be the first time that Trump would admit him firsthand, given that the President of the United States has repeatedly affirmed publicly that the Kremlin leader really wants peace.

The White House refused to comment on the news of the US newspaper, and referred to Trump’s post on Monday social media on his two -hour conversation with Putin. “The tone and the spirit of the conversation were excellent. If they were not, I would say it immediately,” he wrote.

Trump and the call to Putin: “Excellent tones, off to the negotiations”. But the Tsar warns: “respite only with appropriate agreements”

The Ukrainian president Volodymy Zelensky, the French Emanuel Macron, the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, the Italian premier Giorgia Meloni and the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen attended the European leader with the European leaders with the European leaders. It was partly the culmination of a European diplomatic offensive that began about 10 days before, aimed at convincing Trump to press pressure on Putin. However, the US leader does not seem intent on increasing pressure on the Russian one, with penalties or other interventions.

Vatican summit in June

Also according to the Wall Street Journal, the next peace talks should be kept in the Vatican in June, and Trump would have explained to the European leaders that he would send the secretary of state Marco Rubio and the special correspondent Keith Kellogg. In the phone call made on Sunday, therefore before the one with Putin, the Europeans (including the British premier Keir Starmer) would have insisted on the fact that the result of any Vatican interview must be a ceased to meet the unconditional fire. But Trump would have replied that he does not like the term “unconditional”.

The slow Advanced Russian

Meanwhile, the Russian forces continue their advance in Ukraine, even if they have obtained only small territorial earnings this year, thanks to the strenuous resistance of the Kiev army. The data on the battlefield indicate that, despite a substantial advantage in terms of constant men and earnings, Putin’s army has not been able to satisfy its war goals so far.

The rhythm of the main Russian advance in Eastern Ukraine has halved from the beginning of the year compared to a similar period until the end of 2024, according to data compiled by the Open-Source Deepstate mapping service.