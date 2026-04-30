Rafa: a docuseries about Nadal arrives on Netflix, that’s when

The story of Rafael Nadal arrives on Netflix. The streaming platform, in fact, will very soon launch a new docuseries dedicated to the great tennis champion. It is called “Rafa” and is an intimate story of the life and career of the Spanish tennis player.

A series made up of archive images, first-person stories but also direct testimonies from Nadal’s greatest friends and rivals Roger Federer to Novak Djokovic And John McEnroe – plus contributions from the team, family and his inner circle – offering a well-rounded and unprecedented look at Nadal, the impact he has had on the sport and his influence beyond competition.

Rafa: what should we expect from the documentary

‘Rafa’ retraces Nadal’s incredible journey with a cinematic approach, combining the testimonies of those who know him best on and off the court with unpublished moments that reveal what lies behind the legend. From his debut at just three years of age to his return to competition in 2024, the docuseries not only shows the evolution of a champion, but also the physical and emotional burden that has weighed on his journey as he increasingly faces his most fearsome rival: your own body.

In every episode’Rafa’ highlights a sincere and vulnerable superstar and goes beyond tennis to explore the life, history and legacy of this unparalleled icon.

Rafa: the trailer

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Rafa: when it comes out on Netflix

“Rafa” arrives on Netflix on May 29, 2026.

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