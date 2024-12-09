Reacher 3, the release date and the first teaser trailer of the new season of the Prime Video action series

Just over a year after the second season, which was the most watched series of 2023 on Prime, and while the Neagley spinoff is still in production, Prime Video has announced the release date of Reacher 3, complete with information on plot, the cast and also a first teaser trailer for the new season. Here’s everything you need to know and see about Reacher 3. In the meantime, we can already tell you that the series has already been confirmed for a fourth season: filming for Reacher 4 will begin in the first months of 2025.

What Reacher 3 is about

Based on the novel Persuader by Lee Child, in the third season of the action-packed series, Reacher plunges into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise while trying to save an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out. There he finds a world of secrecy and violence and faces some unresolved business from his past.

The cast of Reacher 3

The series stars Alan Ritchson in the lead role of Jack Reacher with Maria Sten reprising her role as Frances Neagley. New to the cast this season are Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy, Brian Tee, Johnny Berchtold, Robert Montesinos, Daniel David Stewart and Olivier Richters.

Based on the novels by Lee Child, Reacher is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Skydance Television and CBS Studios. Reacher is written for television by Emmy-nominated writer Nick Santora (FUBAR, Prison Break), who also serves as executive producer and showrunner. In addition to Santora and Child, Ritchson will executive produce, alongside Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, Mick Betancourt and David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Matt Thunell for Skydance. Carolyn Harris and Kenny Madrid are the executives responsible for the series for Skydance Television.

When Reacher 3 comes out

The third season of Reacher, composed of 8 episodes in total, will be released on Thursday 20 February 2025 with the first three episodes premiering and subsequent episodes every Thursday until 27 March 2025.

The teaser trailer for Reacher 3

And we’re already starting to get excited with the images of Reacher fighting with someone even bigger than him.