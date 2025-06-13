Real males, the new Netflix comedy with Maurizio Lastrico and Pietro Sermonti: when it comes out

Real males 2 will be there. Netflix renews the Italian series on toxic masculinity

Real males returned to Netflix with a second season, it’s official. The streaming platform, less than a month after the debut of the first chapter, decided to renew the Italian series with Maurizio Lastrico, Matteo Martari, Francesco Montanari and Pietro Sermonti – remake of the Spanish Machos Alfa – with a second chapter. A decision by Netflix driven by the great public success of this Netflix title which is still today in the top 10 of the most viewed series in Italy.

But what should we expect from real males 2 and when it comes out on Netflix? Let’s find out.

Real males: what the series is about

Refurbishment of the Spanish series Machos Alfa to the letter, real males tells the story of four friends in the forty struggling with an existential crisis and the duty to question their so -called “toxic masculinity”.

Real males 2: who is in the cast

We expect to find, in the main cast of real males 2, the protagonists of the first season: Maurizio Lastrico, Matteo Martari, Francesco Montanari, Pietro Sermonti, Thony, Sarah Felberbaum, Laura Adriani, Alice Lupparelli, with Corrado Fortuna and Nicole Grimaudo. But without a doubt there will be new entries.

Real males 2: when it comes out on Netflix

Having just been renewed by Netflix, real males 2 could come out no earlier than 2026.

The review of real males

Real males 2: the video announcement of the renewal

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Netflix Italia (@netflixit)

