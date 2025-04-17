Real males, the new Netflix comedy with Maurizio Lastrico and Pietro Sermonti: when it comes out

A new Italian series is about to arrive on Netflix that aims to question the concept of “true male” confident and convinced that he has everything under control. It is titled precisely “real males” and is a comedy of eight episodes starring Maurizio Lastrico, Matteo Martari, Francesco Montanari and Pietro Sermonti. This series, produced by Matteo Rovere for Greenland (company of the Banijay group), is written by Furio Andreotti, Giulia Calenda and Ugo Ripamonti and directed by Matteo Oleotto and Letizia Lamartire.

Real males: the plot

Mattia (Maurizio Lastrico), Massimo (Matteo Martari), Riccardo (Francesco Montanari) and Luigi (Pietro Sermonti) are four friends in the forty who, in a world that tries to change towards social and gender equality, find themselves, despite themselves, to face their prejudices and the unexpected consequences that derive from having to question themselves. Always linked to their status as Alfa males, the four friends will have to suddenly rediscover their place in society and in the dynamics of couple, without losing, in the meantime, themselves.

Real males: the cast

In addition to the four protagonists Maurizio Lastrico, Matteo Martari, Francesco Montanari and Pietro Sermonti complete the cast Thony, Sarah Felberbaum, Laura Adriani, Alice Lupparelli, with Corrado Fortuna and Nicole Grimaudo.

Real males: the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b1ekwqymtge

Real males: when it comes out on Netflix

True male comes out on Netflix on May 21, 2025.

Real males: the poster