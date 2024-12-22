“Red carpet – VIPs on the carpet”, the interview with the cast: from Alessia Marcuzzi to Giulia De Lellis

Three teams of bodyguards have the mission of escorting five celebrities to their final destination, ensuring that they remain at all costs on the red carpet that unrolls at their feet. This is the game at the center of “Red Carpet – VIP on the carpet”, a new game show hosted by Alessia Marcuzzi and available on Prime Video starting from January 9, 2025. We were at the presentation of the show organized in Milan and we were told about it directly from the protagonists.

In addition to Marcuzzi as presenter (as well as head of a bodyguard agency), she is supported in hosting by the inexorable commentary of Gialappa’s Band. The cast includes Giulia De Lellis, Elettra Lamborghini, Cristiano Malgioglio, Valeria Marini and Melissa Satta; with them Francesco Arienzo, Awed, Herbert Ballerina, Ginevra Fenyes, Michela Giraud, Brenda Lodigiani, Pierluca Mariti, Antonio Ornano and Gabriele Vagnato. Between physical obstacles, unexpected events and funny hecklers that will hinder their path, the contestant who sets foot off the red carpet even for just a moment will lose one of his bodyguards. The team that is the first to escort its star to the final destination without a hitch will win.