Red Carpet – VIPs on the carpet, the trailer of the new Italian game show from Prime Video

As announced in July, a new Italian game show is being released on Prime Video, entitled Red Carpet – VIP on the carpet and hosted by Alessia Marcuzzi with commentary by Marco Santin and Giorgio Gherarducci of Gialappa’s Band. Let’s see together how it works (previewing that it is a Japanese format), when it comes out, the cast of competitors and the official trailer of this game show.

The cast of Red Carpet VIP at the Carpet

Alessia Marcuzzi will be the presenter, but also the head of a bodyguard agency. The protagonists of this unprecedented challenge on the red carpet are first of all five “divas”, namely Giulia De Lellis, Elettra Lamborghini, Cristiano Malgioglio, Valeria Marini and Melissa Satta; with them three teams of bodyguards made up of Francesco Arienzo, Awed, Herbert Ballerina, Ginevra Fenyes, Michela Giraud, Brenda Lodigiani, Pierluca Mariti, Antonio Ornano and Gabriele Vagnato. Produced by Blu Yazmine for Amazon MGM Studios and based on a Nippon TV format

How the game works

In this new Original, three teams of bodyguards have the mission of escorting five celebrities to their final destination, making them stay at all costs on the red carpet that unrolls at their feet.

Between physical obstacles, unexpected events and funny hecklers that will hinder their path, the contestant who sets foot off the red carpet even for just a moment will lose one of his bodyguards. The team that is first to escort its star to the final destination without a hitch will win.

When Red Carpet – VIP on the Carpet comes out on Prime Video

Red Carpet – VIP on the carpet will be available on Prime Video from Thursday 9 January 2025.

The Red Carpet teaser trailer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime Video Italia (@primevideoit)

The official trailer of Red Carpet – VIPs at the Carpet