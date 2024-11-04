Reducing methane emissions in farms with feed enriched with algae: the idea of ​​the start-up

Symbrosiaan American startup founded in 2018, is developing an innovative way to reduce the production of methane (the main greenhouse gas responsible for ongoing global warming after CO 2 ) due to farms. The possibility that cows’ digestion could affect global warming may seem absurd, but the problem is real: Ruminants are large producers of methane through their digestion. Symbrosia’s idea to counteract this problem is to add small amounts of aalgae, Asparagopsis taxiformisin the feed of ruminants: this algae in fact contains considerable quantities of bromoforma molecule which, according to independent studies, in vitro methane production would also decrease by 90%. by the bacteria present in the zebu’s intestine.

Disclaimer: data relating to the feeds developed by Symbrosia are not published in peer-reviewed journals to date.

An algae to inhibit methane production

The start-up Symbrosia he chose the path of food additives. The properties of the seaweed, already used in Hawaiian cuisine in some pokehad already been highlighted in 2014 by an Australian team of researchers from CSIRO (Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation, AU) and the James Cook University.

The study highlighted in vitro (i.e. in a controlled environment, in the laboratory) the effectiveness of theAsparagopsis taxiformis in inhibiting the production of methane by the bacteria contained in the intestinal fluids previously taken from specimens of zebu, a subspecies of ox widespread in Asia. Subsequent studies have attempted to identify the responsible substances of this property: the principal turned out to be the Bromoformpresent in high concentrations in the algae.

Bromoform is a halomethane, i.e. a molecule of methane CH 4 in which some hydrogens (3 in this case) have been replaced by a halogen element (here bromine).



The most interesting idea put forward by Symbrosia is not so much using this algae, whose properties were already known, but rather cultivating it in aquaculture using glass “tubes” arranged in rows, to ensure a rapid production with minimal space and water consumption.

The seaweed, dried and ground, is currently used in studies on small and medium-sized farms: the results of these collaborations report a reduction in methane production between 77 and 69.2%, using feed developed by Symbrosia that contained 1% and 0.20% of methane respectively A. taxiformis.

We would like to specify that the data has been published by the company in its own report, but not yet in peer reviewed journals. If confirmed by independent studies, they will be able to tell us how important the effects will be in real situations, and hopefully act as a “springboard” for an ever greater diffusion of this promising solution.

Methane emissions from ruminants are a real problem

Methane (CH4) favors the greenhouse effect much more intensely than carbon dioxide, although fortunately it degrades in the atmosphere: it is estimated that a ton of CH4 have a “heating power” (Global Warming Potential, GWP) equal to 84-87 tonnes of CO2 over 20 yearsand of 28-36 over a 100 year period.

According to estimates by FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations), animal agriculture is to blame 32% of methane emissions of anthropic origin, due to “enteric fermentation”i.e. the production of methane by bacteria present in the pre-intestine of ruminants.

For this reason, more and more institutions (national or international) aim to reduce dependence on the livestock sector, encouraging plant-based alternatives or different protein sourcesgenerally unexploited in the West, like insects.

Obviously, it is impossible to think of completely abandoning the consumption of dairy products and meat: cultural reasons and culinary traditionscombined with concern for a sector that employs millions of people in the world, therefore drives the search for solutions for limit emissions from livestock farming. Several trials have already achieved results by varying the percentages of fats or cereals in the diet of ruminants and carefully monitoring the health status of the animals.