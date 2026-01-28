Remembrance Day in a time that forgets everything

Culture

Remembrance Day in a time that forgets everything

Remembrance Day in a time that forgets everything

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Remembrance Day in a time that forgets everything
An enormous rock structure that keeps them “afloat” has been discovered under Bermuda: it is unique in the world
Poverty and inequalities in Italy: one in five Italians at risk according to Oxfam data