Renai Battle Royale, Netflix’s New Romantic Series: When Does It Come Out?

The new Japanese romantic TV series “Renai Battle Royale” is coming to Netflix, set in a school where boys and girls are forbidden to meet. The TV production, directed by Matsumoto Soushi, Ota Ryo and Yasukawa Yuka, is inspired by real events: a student sued her school because she was expelled due to the violation of the aforementioned rule. Then, in-depth research was conducted on the opinions of Gen-Z on the matter and an original story was created that was able to give voice to their thoughts: “Renai Battle Royale”. Let’s discover together the plot, the cast and when it comes out on Netflix.

Renai Battle Royale: The Plot

The story of “Renai Battle Royale” takes place in an elite school attended by boys from wealthy families, where meetings between male and female students are strictly forbidden, and sexual activities between them are even more so. Violating these rules, we recall, results in expulsion from the school. While the student council sends patrols to check the love hotels (the operation is known as “Rabbit Hunt”), a second-year student, Ichika, becomes a “Love Keeper”, getting paid by the rule breakers to help them keep their relationships secret and help out her mother who is in debt because of her ex-husband: in exchange for the money, she destroys the photos trying to maintain order at the school. Touched by the sincere feelings of the students in love, Ichika begins to feel strong emotions for her classmate and ally Ryogo Maki. This changes her perspective on the situation, and she decides to sue the school to repeal the no-dating rule.

Renai Battle Royale: The Cast

The cast of the upcoming Netflix TV series, “Renai Battle Royale”, includes:

Ai Mikami as Ichika Arisawa

Ryubi Miyase as Ryōgo Maki

Rintarō Mizusawa as Atsushi Kanda

Yudai Toyoda plays Asuka Miyama

Shiori Akita is Sawa Fujino

Rino Wauchi as Ayami Ogata

Ichika Osaki as Ema Komori

Kyoya Honda plays the role of Ruka Ichinose

Airi Aoki as Yuzuki Sakurai

Yō Yoshida as Chihiro Arisawa

Kōdai Asaka plays Yuto Maki

Shinobu Terajima as Yoko Ikushima

Kisara Matsumura as Riko Kitagawa

Yumemi Ishida as Suzune Nakae

Renai Battle Royale: When is it coming out on Netflix?

When is “Renai Battle Royale” coming out? The 3-episode TV series will be available on the streaming service starting August 29, 2024.