Restlessness and a hostile house in Yolaine DXTreau’s psychological thriller

The daily restlessness. The house is experienced not as a refuge, but as a hostile and claustrophobic place, where the maternal body is transformed into a space of continuous alert. It revolves around these themes The windows blockeda novel by the French writer Yolaine DXTreau, in bookstores from Barta editions from Wednesday 28 January.

A short novel – 100 pages in the Italian edition -, translated from French by Marta Giusti. It is the story of Lucile, who, touched by the grace of motherhood, takes refuge with her little girl in a lonely attic, to write a book about angels. But the refuge where he sought tranquility for himself and his daughter becomes the center of events that will upset their lives forever.

Desimau mixes psychological thriller and classic mystery, enveloping the reader in a spiral that grows progressively and inexorably. The tension “just like in Hitchcock’s films – explains the publisher – silently creeps in, challenging every certainty”, bringing the protagonist, and with her the reader, “to a confrontation with their deepest fears”.

The author

After a nomadic childhood between Africa and Argentina, today Yolaine Dextrau divides her existence between Paris and Lucca. Author of nine novels translated into various languages, she has published with Barta The rebellions (soon to be reprinted), The house of Cognac, White noise, The misunderstanding And Follow the vein.

The cover