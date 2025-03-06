Resto and support for Ukraine: Orban against everyone while the EU is looking for the unit

The script is always the same, the plot does not change. A battle against Viktor Orban will be a battle to the European Council. Or rather, Viktor Orban against everyone. While the 27 bloc leaders are trying to find a common action strategy in a world in which transatlantic relationships, and consequently the architecture of European security, are dramatically changing, the Hungarian leader continues to want to put in sideways.

Zelensky at the meeting

Today (Thursday 6 March) is a special European Council, convened quickly and furious by President Antonio Costa to try to develop a new strategy to continue defending Ukraine even in the event of a disengagement of the United States. To support Volodymyr Zelensky, who will participate in the meeting in person and not only in video call as usual, in achieving a peace agreement that is not decided above his head by the US president Donald Trump and Russian Vladimir Putin.

To make Europe also earn a place at the negotiation table, with the belief that Ukraine’s safety is insecribably linked to that of the entire EU. The next moves of the Europeans will be decisive. French President Emmanuel Macron spoke of the need for “an incredible awakening” and the future German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Europe is “five minutes from midnight”.

Weapons in Kiev

The themes on the table will be two: the approval of the plan for the rearmament of Europe, presented by the President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the common position to be held on Ukraine. The twenty -seven want to reiterate the need for negotiations that lead to a peace that respects “independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity” of Ukraine, and the principle according to which “any respite or cease the fire” can only occur as part of a process that leads to a total peace agreement “.

Or rather, the twenty -six wants to reiterate it, because Orban opposes these formulations in the text of the conclusions, currently being negotiated, and threatens to put the veto.

In Brussels a battle is underway to give the green light to sending further military aid to Ukraine, but the Hungarian would like to close the taps, as Trump did not only freeze the weapons deliveries, but even the sending of intelligence information. European governments, on the other hand, would like to include in the text of the conclusions of the European Council – which serves to dictate the future actions of the block – the green light to a plan announced last month from above representative for EU foreign affairs, Kaja Kallas.

The plan provides for Ukraine of at least 1.5 million artillery ammunition this year, as well as other equipment such as air defense systems, missiles and drones.

This year Europe will provide Ukraine with 30.6 billion euros, with disbursement from the Ukrainian tool, an EU mechanism in support of Kyiv, which should reach 12.5 billion euros, and an additional 18 billion euros from G7 loans within the so -called “initiative was”.

The veto of Orban

And the Europeans know that we have to do more, now that the United States have pulled out. The draft text under discussion underlines that the EU “will continue to provide Ukraine with regular and predictable financial support”. But all these requests could be excluded from the conclusions if Orban will remain still on his positions. In the past he has already threatened several times to veto the conclusions of the Council, only to go back to the last second.

Costa and several other leaders are trying to convince him, but the classic alternative is feared, already used in the past precisely to circumvent the veto of magic: the conclusions of the president supported by 26 Member States. It is a escapade that is happening only in the “Bolla” of Brussels, but whose use has a strong symbolic and political value: it means that the EU is not able to act in a compact way, and in situations like these is a real disaster.

Remedy Europe

The discussion on Rearm Europe will be the simpler, the von der Leyen plan that promises up to 800 billion investments in weapons in the coming years. Orban doesn’t particularly like it, but he doesn’t intend to put the sticks in his colleagues in the wheels.

We will also speak of a possible contingent of peace in the event of an agreement on the end of the conflict, composed of the “coalition of the willing”. The theme is not on the agenda, but a high European official explained that “several states” expressed their interest in participating in the initiative, while underlining that “the discussion on the details is premature”.

Costa, then, on Friday will hold a videoconference to take stock of the non -EU partner countries: first of all the United Kingdom of Keir Starmer, then Iceland, Norway and Türkiye. “We want to keep a coordination connection with these non -EU partners on how to go on. So we have chosen to do this video conference to coordinate them and take stock, and also to listen to them,” explained another source. Europe’s unit is increasingly important. With or without Orban.