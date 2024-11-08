Return of the King, the new documentary film about Elvis: trailer and when it comes out

“Return of the King: the fall and rise of Elvis Presley” is the new Netflix docufilm dedicated to the king of rock, the trailer of which is also available. Directing is Jason Hehir, who has already won an Emmy and is the director of the acclaimed documentary “The Last Dance” about Chicago Bulls player Michael Jordan. “Return of the King” brings to the stage the highlights of Elvis Presley’s life and career, through the voices of great experts and beloved voices of world music. Let’s discover together the plot, the cast and when “Return of the King: the fall and rise of Elvis Presley” comes out on Netflix.

Return of the King: the plot

The plot of the documentary film “Return of the King” projects the viewer into the life of Elvis Presley, starting from his debut on stage to the characteristics that made him a true legend of rock music worldwide. The documentary therefore takes us inside the most important events of his career, analysing, through the voice of industry experts, how Elvis managed to establish himself on the music scene of the time in an indelible way, challenging conventions and expectations. The documentary will also deal with the singer’s dark moments, his breakdowns and his returns to the stage. It will therefore be an interesting journey into the world of Elvis Presley, which will also bring to light previously unpublished aspects of his life and career.

Return of the King: the cast

Talking about Elvis Presley, his career and the key moments of his life in the documentary “Return of the King: the fall and rise of Elvis Presley” will be personalities such as Bruce Springsteen, Baz Luhrmann, Conan O’Brien, Billy Corgan , Darlene Love. There is also the extraordinary participation of Priscilla Presley and Jerry Schilling.

Return of the King: when it comes out on Netflix

The documentary “Return of the King” about Elvis Presley will be available on Netflix worldwide on November 13, 2024.

The trailer