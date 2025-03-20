Riccardo Scamarcio: “Done of her is a film that warns us about our desires”

Riccardo Scamarcio returns to the cinema with the walls of her, the new film by the screenwriter and director Stefano Sardo. Scamarcio plays Luca, a professor of philosophy married to Sara (Maria Chiara Giannetta), a nurse from a very wealthy family. Locked up in the house during Covid, while his wife serves in the hospital, Luca falls in love with Amanda (Mariela Garriga), her mysterious neighbor. An overwhelming love that will bring the character of Scamarcio to a dramatic ending.

For Giannetta and Garriga, in the end the protagonists of the film get everyone who wants. More prudent scamarcio, who tells him die like a film that warns about his drives: “Attention to what you want – he jokes the actor – is a dynamic that the film faces and really speaks to everyone”.

You die of her has been in the room from March 20th.