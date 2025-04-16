Riv4li: the new Netflix series on the conflicts of adolescence with Samuele Carrino: plot and when it comes out

After the success of the series of4ri, a new teen drama set in the same narrative world of the series with Andrea Arru arrives on Netflix who features Samuele Carrino as protagonist, the same actor as the film The boy with pink trousers. It is titled Riv4li and is a series created by Simona Ercolani who explores the conflicts of adolescence: the difficulties dictated by the construction of their identity, the aspirations of the boys crushed by the expectations of adults, the traps in which those who are the victim of cyberbullying falls, the prejudices that decree who is inside or outside the “group”.

Riv4li is a series by Simona Ercolani, produced by Stand by Me with the direction of Alessandro Celli. Written by Simona Ercolani with Serena Cervoni, Mauro Uzzeo, Chiara Panodigrano, Sara Cavosi, Angelo Pastore, Ivan Russo. Executive producer is grace absence.

The Riv4li plot

Riv4li are in fact the protagonists of the series, initially divided into two opposing groups. We are in Pisa, in the third D of the Montalcini middle school: this is the kingdom of the Insiders, whose leader is the most popular boy of the school, Claudio (Samuele Carrino), backed by his best friend Dario (Edoardo Miulli). The new arrival, Terry (Kartika Malavasi) who, just transferred from Rome, will challenge them, that of the outsiders will form. The rivalry is immediately acces, but when the school will be divided in two by a true wall, Insiders and outsiders will be able to join the physical and relational barriers that separate them.

Riv4li: who is in the cast

In the cast of the series there are Samuele Carrino, Edoardo Miulli, Kartika Malavasi but also Lorenzo Ciamoni (Luca), Eugenia Cableri (Sabrina), Melissa di Pasca (Marzia), Joseph Figueroa (Alessio), Duccio Orlando (Paolo). Andrea Arru, who, known for his role in Di4ri, will take part in the story, he will take part in the story with a special apparition.

Riv4li: When it comes out on Netflix

Riv4li comes out on Netflix soon.