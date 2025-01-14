RL Stine, author of Goosebumps: “The real world is much scarier than a horror book”

His name is Robert Lawrence Stine but everyone knows him as “RL Stine”, the author of one of the most read children’s book series in the world, Goosebumps. These horror stories, which have scared generations of kids from the ’90s to today, have become an anthology series streaming on Disney+. From January 10, 2025, the Goosebumps series is back with its second season Goosebumps: The Mysterious Adventure and RL Stine predicts that it will be very scary, definitely more so than his books.

“I saw the first two episodes of the series and they are really scary – the writer told us before revealing why after 30 years his books are still contemporary -. The success of Piccoli Brividi? It is due to the children, they are the ones who have discovered these books and recommended them to each other. Horror books make you experience adventures, fight against monsters but they are safe, the real world is much scarier. Today this story is still on TV for the nostalgia effect.”

How the idea of ​​writing horror books for children was born

“At the time I was working on a series of novels for teenagers called “Fear Street” which was having incredible success and my publishers came to me and said: no one has ever written horror books for children, we should try. I said no, I didn’t want to “betray” the readers of The Road of Fear”. Imagine what a businessman I am, I didn’t want to write Piccoli Chivi. Then I said to myself, if I find a good title for this story I’ll write one or three books at most. And today after 32 years I’m still writing Piccoli Chivi.”

6 new Piccoli Chivi books coming soon

“What am I working on now? I’ve signed up for six new Goosebumps books – the writer anticipates -. I’ll be 112 years old and I’ll still be writing this story”.

“I don’t read horror books, they’re not my genre”

“Don’t tell anyone but I don’t read horror books, they’re not really my thing.”

The review of Piccoli Chivi 2