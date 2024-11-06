Robbery at the Central Bank, the complete cast

The new Spanish heist TV series “Robbery at the Central Bank” arrives on Netflix, whose 5 episodes are directed by Daniel Calparsoro and written by Patxi Amezcua. The story tells of the attack on the Central Bank of Barcelona in 1981, when some hooded men took over 200 people hostage, including workers and customers, threatening to kill them if the Spanish government did not release Colonel Antonio Tejero and three other soldiers arrested during the failed coup attempt three months earlier. Let’s discover together the complete cast of “Central Bank Robbery”, arriving on Netflix on November 8th.

Central Bank Robbery: the complete cast

In the cast of “Robbery at the Central Bank” there are some faces already known to the general television audience, such as Miguel Herrán, interpreter of one of the kidnappers, María Pedraza, in the role of the reporter who wants to investigate the real reason for the robbery, and Hovik Keuchkerian. We also remember that we recently saw the three actors mentioned in TV series such as “Elite” and “La Casa de Papel”. Among the other protagonists of the eagerly awaited Netflix TV series Heist – mostly chosen to play robbers and hostages – there are:

Gerard Torres as Rafael

Juan José Ballesta as Cuevas

Claudio Villarrubia plays Cristobal

Rafael Ayuso as Chófer de topete

Chemi Hitos as Juan Manuel

The cast is completed by Isak Férriz, Pablo Vázquez, Pablo Béjar and Laura Barceló.

Central Bank Robbery: when it comes out

We remind you that the TV series “Robbery at the Central Bank” will be available on the streaming service starting from Friday 8 November 2024.