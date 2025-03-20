Roberto Benigni confirms himself an orator with absolute talent, but it is no longer a “event”





The real “dream”? That of being in the right place, in the right evening, with the right text. Roberto Benigni brings a show with perfect timing on stage, an absolute celebration of Europe on the day when Giorgia Meloni attacks the Ventotene Manifesto in the Chamber. Although live, Benigni performs in a long -cultivated text, with the conception that would go back to 2018, the year in which the actor revealed to the Ansa that he had a program in his head that told the dream of a united Europe.

The praise to Europe and the less ferocious jokes of the past

The beginning is linked to current affairs, with jokes and colds that however show the most faded side of this Benigni, no longer ficcante and amiably fierce as in the past. Unlike the past, when the ‘bomb’ exploded immediately, with the relaxation that took the start of the serious part of the monologue, this time the reaction seems inverted. The Oscar winner, in fact, is more rigid while ironizing on Musk and Trump and definitely on the ball in the second block.

Two hours and twenty without hunchback and without advertising interruptions confirm the absolute oratory talent of Benigni, who no longer has the 50 years of when in 2002 he recited “The Last of Paradise”, but 72. “We vote every five years, we who fired on us until yesterday – says proudly – we Europeans are the pioneers of the future. If we fail in the European Union, and there are some people To collapse everything, we remove this hope for humanity.

Benigni is a river in full: “Europe is the largest institution of the last 5000 years made on the planet Earth by the human being, a project, an ideal, a hope, a challenge, a dream. A economic and political dream, of union and peace, the most exciting democratic experiment. We are the smallest continent in the world, which has turned on the fuse of all the revolutions, has transformed the planet, for three thousand years, Some of the greatest thoughts of humanity forged, inventing logic, reason, doubt “.

How the listenings went

To listen to it, Wednesday evening, were 4.4 million, for a 28.1%share. Numbers that ensured Rai 1 the victory of the evening, without however touching absolute peaks. If the 12.7 million totaled by “The Last of Paradise”, the 12.6 million obtained in 2012 by “The most beautiful in the world” and 9.1 and 10.2 million collected in 2014 by the two appointments of “The ten commandments” belong to another era and another TV, the surprise is undeniable in the face of an objectively ‘ordinary’ data.

At this point, the question concerns the general perception of ‘event’. Once a crazy chips crazyly courted because it is capable of breaking the patterns and splitting the balance, Benigni today no longer unleashes surprise in an audience that seems to have become accustomed to his message. A bit like Pope Francis, whose hosted in the various transmissions passed from the ‘sensational’ to the ‘already seen’. Television paradoxes, considered the thickness of the characters. But probably the exact photograph of the times.