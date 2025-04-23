Rocco Siffredi and the accusations of rape: what are the real issues





I have observed for a few days in silence the emergence of the points of view on the accusations made to Rocco Siffredi by some actresses, who claim to have been harassed or raped during filming or before or after. The topic itself is not very interesting for me, meanwhile because an accusation that does not turn into a complaint to the authorities has for me the value of mere gossip, and then because in any case the level of the debate in these cases is always inevitably embarrassing.

The complaints

On the one hand, in fact, we have women who tell personal experiences – I repeat, not denouncing, but making use of a “notoriously serious and reliable” program – which could be a starting point for discussion, not so much on Rocco Siffredi (of which I hope they stop sooner or later to speak, he will also land the pension like everyone), how much about the world of porn, how it really works and what can be behind certain scenes. On the other hand, we have people like Valentina Nappi, who liquidates the question with “You would not have gone to the set with Siffredi if you did not want to have anal sex” – as if not possible harassment and mistreatment were also within an employment relationship! – And Malena, who personally was not raped by Siffredi then can say that he in general not rape. Always clashes between Titans, therefore. However, of elements on which to reflect there would be, even if they would need reliable testimonies, series, possibly issued to the competent authorities and not to programs in search of scandals. We could certainly observe how it is very difficult to try to speak honestly about the world of porn.

The age difference

It seems that questions such as the gruesome age difference (and power) between many actresses and Siffredi (or other analogues), the ruthlessness of the competition that perhaps leads to accept painful or unwanted practices, the lack of transparency compared to what will happen on the set or the failure to comply with the agreements taken, cannot be asked. It seemed to me that certain actresses took the accusations addressed by these women to Siffredi as an accusation in the world of porn everything, an intolerable attempt to put it in bad light. I would ask myself questions about this. Among all, however, the central element for me in all this concerns Siffredi, or rather: what he embodies and symbolizes and the way this influences the idea of ​​man of many Italians.

Why is Siffredi a myth?

Why is Rocco Siffredi a myth? This is an excellent rhetoric question, in the sense that there are no reasons why it should be. He will be very good in his work and therefore rightly known for this, but not unlike a brilliant lawyer; But several television series have been made on him, a documentary, not to mention the Rocco Siffredi Academy who perhaps is also a useful course for someone, but who has become the new entertainment reality show, with girls just adults and sometimes clearly out of mind given to the fans of the legendary Rocco, who being a real man if all trumpets from the first to the last, for inexperienced and of course, If possible, deflower.

In short, Siffredi is not esteemed because he is good in his work, he is not esteemed as an actor: person and character, by his explicit will, coincide. He is not an actor. We do not envy it in fantasy, the one in which things that normally could not do and maybe they are not even physically sustainable for normal people are possible: we envy it in reality, we would like to be in reality, we consider him a winner in reality. And I repeat: not a winner because he made a career with his ability, but a winner because if he finds them all and if possible. There is nothing wrong, of course, to be men who are successful with women (the question of virgins already puts me more anxiety, but I leave it out); It is normal for everyone to want it, but it becomes a problem if this is an element that defines being men, in short, if who we consider winning is only it as they have this ability to tame and conquer all the women they want. And this topic is directly connected to that of violence, but we will never seriously face it if it emerges only when they go out of public accusations whose truthfulness cannot be established, and which are transformed into gossip and chatter.