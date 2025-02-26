Romania, stopped the candidate Filorusso Georgescu who had won the canceled elections

Calin Georgescu, the pro-Russian candidate who had triumphed in the first round of the Romanian presidential elections (later canceled), was stopped by the police. His electoral team with a post on Facebook reported it. The Romanian prosecutors have marked a stopping mandate against him as part of the investigations on the funding of his election campaign. Images spread by Romanian televisions showed Georgescu to enter the public prosecutor’s office flanked by police officers, who would have taken him from his car in Bucharest.

The arrest and searches

The Romanian authorities have also completed 47 searches across the country. In all 27 people would be investigated. The accusations range from having acted against the Constitutional Order to public instigation, from the creation of a fascist organization to false declarations on the funding of the election campaign.

The declaration: “Where is democracy?”

“Călin Georgescu was to present his new presidential candidacy. Just now. For 30 minutes, the system blocked him in traffic and was brought to the hearing at the Public Prosecutor’s Office! Where the democracy, where the partners who must defend are Democracy? “, The declaration published, probably from its staff, on the official channel of the Romanian candidate.

Case

Georgescu had won, surprisingly, the first round of the Romanian presidential elections of November 24th. His social campaigns had been fundamental, but the judiciary had wanted to deepen his case. So on the eve of the second round, the Constitutional Court had canceled the results due to irregularities in the financing of the election campaign and for suspicious interferences of Moscow. The elections will be held on May 4th and Georgescu intends to recur as an independent candidate. The Constitutional Court must express itself by March 15 on the authorization for a new application.