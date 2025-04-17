Romantic generation is the melancholy mosaic of a changing China

Culture

Romantic generation is the melancholy mosaic of a changing China

Romantic generation is the melancholy mosaic of a changing China

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
“Traces of life” to 124 light years from the earth on the planet K2-18 b? Not yet, let’s clarify
Romantic generation is the melancholy mosaic of a changing China
Peace troops in Ukraine, Moscow: "Pile". Medvedev: "They decide how many coffins to accept"