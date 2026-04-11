Ronaldinho: the inimitable: when the Netflix documentary on the football phenomenon comes out

Between the end of the 90s and the early 2000s, a series of Brazilian champions made football a pure spectacle. With his broad smile and magical feet, Ronaldinho was undoubtedly one of the greatest exponents of a sport which, precisely in that historical era, could boast many champions. Now Netflix is ​​dedicating an event miniseries to him entitled “Ronaldinho: the inimitable”, which tells not only the champion, but also the man behind the legend.

Who is Ronaldinho

Born in Porto Alegre, Ronaldinho – born Ronaldo de Assis Moreira – was one of the purest talents ever seen on a football pitch. From a very young age he enchanted with Grêmio, attracting international attention for his extraordinary technique. The leap to Europe came with Paris Saint-Germain, but it was with Barcelona that he definitively made history. In Catalonia he became the symbol of spectacular and winning football, winning the Ballon d’Or in 2005, leading the team to victory in the Champions League and leaving the public breathless with sensational plays. With the Brazilian national team, together with champions such as Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos, he won the 2002 World Cup, helping to immortalise the concept of “jogo bonito”. After Barcelona came experiences at Milan and a return to his homeland, before a retirement also marked by more controversial moments off the pitch.

What Ronaldinho shows us: the inimitable

The docuseries, composed of three episodes, presents itself as the most complete portrait ever made of the Brazilian champion. It doesn’t just celebrate the goals and trophies, but reconstructs Ronaldinho’s entire human and professional journey. Through archive images, unpublished materials and exclusive interviews, the viewer retraces the fundamental stages of his career, from his debut in Brazil to his explosion in Europe, up to the years of his global consecration. Great successes, but also more difficult moments, with sporting setbacks and personal events that caused discussion. We also find exceptional testimonies, including those of champions such as Lionel Messi, Neymar and Carles Puyol.

When it comes out on Netflix

Ronaldinho: The Inimitable arrives on Netflix on April 16, 2026, with all three episodes available simultaneously globally. An unmissable event for football fans, but also for those who want to rediscover the story of a football artist capable of changing the way of understanding this sport forever.

“Ronaldinho: the inimitable”: the trailer

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