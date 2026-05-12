Roosters 2: plot, trailer and when the new season of the comedy series comes out

Romantic crises, male insecurities and the difficulties of adapting to a changing society will still be at the center of “Roosters”, known in the Netherlands by its original title “Haantjes”. After the good response obtained in Holland and Belgium, the platform has decided to bring the comedy series inspired by the Spanish “Machos Alfa” back to the screen, confirming a second cycle of episodes.

The plot restarts from the four protagonist friends, struggling with a completely different idea of ​​masculinity compared to the past. And, apparently, attempts to become more sensitive and aware men will create even more complicated situations.

Roosters 2: the plot

In the new episodes Mike, Daan, Ivo and Greg try to put into practice everything they have learned about the concept of “new masculinity”. After the experiences faced in the first chapter, the four try to show themselves more open, vulnerable and attentive to the dynamics in relationships. The reality, however, turns out to be less simple than expected. In fact, old habits, social expectations and misunderstandings end up continually bringing them back to their limits. We see, over the course of the episodes, marriages in crisis, shaky friendships and clumsy attempts to reinvent themselves. In short, the group will once again find itself having to deal with the difficulty of truly changing.

The tone will remain light and ironic, but the series will continue to address current issues related to male identity, couple relationships and the way men and women experience relationships today.

Roosters 2: the cast

The protagonists of the new season of “Roosters” are:

Jeroen Spitzenberger as Mike

Waldemar Torenstra in that of Daan

André Dongelmans as Greg

Benja Bruijning as Ivo

The following actors also return:

Jennifer Hoffman (Pam)

Jelka van Houten (Merel)

Eva Laurenssen (Stevie)

Fockeline Ouwerkerk (Desirée)

Frouke Verheijde (Tess)

The new season also introduces new characters played by Tanja Jess, Freek Bartels, Peter Blok, Bo Maerten, Kendrick Etmon, Sarah Chronis and Claire Bender.

The series is produced by Hollands Licht, with direction by Anna van der Heide and Anna van Keimpema. The screenplay is written by Luuk van Bemmelen and Martijn Hillenius.

Roosters 2: when it comes out on Netflix

The second season of “Roosters” arrives on Netflix on May 13, 2026, and consists of a total of eight episodes.

Roosters 2: the original trailer

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