Rosa Elettrica, the new Sky series with Maria Chiara Giannetta: when it comes out

Maria Chiara Giannetta is the protagonist of a new Sky Original series Rosa Elettrica inspired by the novel of the same name by Giampaolo Simi published by Sellerio Editore. It is an action thriller on the road shot in various regions of Italy from Lazio to Emilia Romagna, up to Campania, written by only female screenwriters. The two protagonists of the series are a policewoman and a boy who will undertake a journey through Italy which will become a metaphor for personal growth and self-discovery.

The series is directed by Davide Marengo while the story was developed by Giordana Mari with Giampaolo Simi and Vittorino Testa. The script is written by Giordana Mari, head of an all-female writers’ room that also includes Fortunata Apicella, and Serena Patrignanelli and Michela Straniero.

But let’s go into more detail to find out what this series is about and when we will see it on Sky.

Electric Rose: the plot

Maria Chiara Giannetta plays Rosa Valera, recently transferred to the Witness Protection Unit. On her first assignment she is entrusted with Cocìss, a young and unpredictable Camorra boss who has just repented. Ended up in the sights of the rival clan, he agreed to collaborate with the police to save his own skin. Rosa wonders why she was chosen, but she doesn’t have time to be held back by uncertainties. Determined to protect Cocìss at all costs, she doesn’t stop even when she realizes that there is a flaw in the system and that, in addition to her career, she is risking her life. Alone against everyone, Rosa and Cocìss escape together guided by a common goal, to save their own skin and discover the truth.

Rosa Elettrica: where are we at with the filming?

Filming of Rosa Elettrica began on June 24, 2024.

Rosa Elettrica: who is in the cast

Alongside Maria Chiara Giannetta (Love and Other Mental Wanks, Blanca, Don Matteo), already announced as the protagonist in the role of an accidental heroine, a young undercover agent struggling with choices bigger than herself, the first set photos Francesco Di Napoli (Hey Joe, Romulus, La paranza dei bambini) and Elena Lietti (Il sol dell’avvenire, Il Miracolo, Anna) also portray Francesco Di Napoli (Hey Joe, Romulus, La paranza dei bambini) and Elena Lietti (Il sol dell’avvenire, Il Miracolo, Anna), announced today respectively in the role of Cocìss, the Camorra baby-boss who will decide to collaborate with the police, and of the deputy commissioner Antonella Reja, Rosa’s direct superior, ready to do anything to test her young recruit.

Rosa Elettrica: when it comes out on Sky

Rosa Elettrica will debut on Sky in 2025.

