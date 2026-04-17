Rosella Postorino and Daniele Mencarelli win the Campiello Junior

Rosella Postorino with A little brother. Story of Nanni and Mario (Salani Editore) and Daniele Mencarelli with the book Adelmo who wanted to be seventh. Seven brothers. A single destiny. A great adventure (Mondadori) were awarded the 5th edition of the Campiello Junior Award, respectively for the categories 7-10 years and 11-14 years. The award ceremony for the recognition, born from the collaboration between the Il Campiello Foundation and the Pirelli Foundation, was held in the Sala Maggiore of the Teatro Comunale of Vicenza.

The award-winning books were selected by two dedicated popular juries, each made up of 120 young people from all the regions of Italy and from abroad. Therefore, the children of primary schools for the 7-10 year old category and of lower secondary schools for the 11-14 year old category had the final say on choosing the winners.

Michela Guidi took second and third place in the 7-10 year category The Sower of Stories and other strange professions (Feltrinelli), and Mariangela Gualtieri with Album for thinking and not thinking (Bompiani). For the 11-14 year category, however, Matteo Bussola “placed” with The talent of the swallow (Salani Editore) and Luisa Mattia with Follow the tiger (The Steamboat).

The finalist authors of the two competing categories were selected in December by the award selection jury, composed of: Pino Boero, former full professor of Children’s Literature at the University of Genoa and president of the jury; Emma Beseghi, former full professor of children’s literature at the University of Bologna; Lea Martina Forti Grazzini, author and screenwriter of Rai radio and TV programmes; Chiara Lagani, actress and playwright; Michela Possamai, professor at the Iusve University of Venice, former member of the technical committee of Campiello Giovani.