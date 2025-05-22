Rubik’s cube resolved in 103 milliseconds: the new record of the fastest robot in the world

Credit: Purdue University



As incredible as it may seem, a robot managed to solve a Rubik cube in just 103 milliseconds, winning a new Guinness World Record the April 21, 2025 beating the previous record which was 305 milliseconds. This incredible machine called Purdubik’s Cube It was made by Matthew Patrohay, Junpei Ota, Aden Hurd, and Alex Berta – a group of students from the faculty of electricity and computer engineering of the Purdue University, in the United States.

The new record of 0.103 seconds It is incredible, especially if we consider that it is equivalent to about a third Compared to the previous primacy of 0.305 seconds reached in Japan to May 2024. Do you think it is a time so short that it is faster than a clay beat!

As confirmed also by the University site itself, to resolve the cube the system uses a system of Color recognition combined with algorithms of optimized resolution And Movement checks extremely rapid And precise. These are the words of Nak-Seung Patrick Hyunprofessor of engineering and mentor of the group of students:

This result is not limited to beating a record, but pushes the boundaries of what the synthetic systems can do (…) brings us closer to the understanding of ultra -very coordinated control systems such as those present in nature.

Someone will be thinking that using a robot to solve the cube is like cheat. In reality it is a different competition, given that the machines compete with other machines and a direct comparison between man and robots is never made. The “human” record, in fact, belongs to Max Park with a time of 3.13 seconds.