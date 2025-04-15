Vladimir Putin has ordered the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in response to what he called “threats” that came from the French president, Emmanuel Macron, but also by the United Kingdom and the USA. The deployment will take place within an exercise to be held shortly. “During the exercise, a series of measures will be carried out to practice on the issues of the preparation and use of non -strategic nuclear weapons,” said the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. The missile forces of the southern military district, the aviation and the navy will participate in the exercise.

The exercise aims to guarantee the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Russia “in response to the provocative declarations and threats of some western officials against the Russian Federation”, supported the ministry. Russian strategic nuctecic forces regularly hold exercises, but the declaration has marked the first public announcement of exercises involving tactical nuclear weapons, which usually have a lower power compared to strategic nuclear weapons designed to destroy entire cities.

Last week Macron returned to fee the hypothesis of sending French tripes to Ukraine “if Russia will break through the front”. The British Foreign Minister, David Cameron, instead gave the green light to Kiev to use British missiles also to attack Russia, one thing that since the beginning of the invasion, in February 2022, had been considered a red line that could have led to an extension of the conflict. “Ukraine has the right to hit Russia because Russia is hitting within Ukraine,” said Cameron.

Russian officials sentenced both statements and warned that Moscow would take revenge on what was considered a “dangerous tendency to escalation”. On Telegram, the former Russian president and current deputy secretary of the National Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, defined the western leaders of the “childish idiots”. “The sending of their troops to the territory of Ukraine will lead to a direct entry of their countries in the war, to which we will have to respond. And, alas, not on the territory of Ukraine”, said Medvedev, claiming that as a consequence “there will be a world catastrophe”.

Russia and the United States are by far the major nuclear powers in the world, having over 10,600 of the 12,100 existing nuclear newspapers of the globe. China has the third nuclear arsenal, followed by France and Great Britain. As reported by Reuters, Russia has about 1,558 non -strategic nuclear newspapers, according to the Federation of American Scientistseven if there is no certainty on the exact figures of these weapons due to the lack of transparency. No power has used nuclear weapons in the war since the United States launched the first atomic bomb on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945, when they were killed between 129 and 226 thousand people.

The president of the United States Joe Biden last year said he believed that there is no real prospect of using nuclear weapons by Russia, but the CNN reported that high US officials carried out emergency plans for a potential attack on Moscow against Ukraine in 2022. Western officials and Ukrainians, however, argue that Putin is bluffing on nuclear weapons to be frightened, Although the Kremlin repeatedly indicated that he would consider the possibility of breaking the nuclear taboo if the existence of Russia had been threatened. “We don’t see anything new,” said Andriy Yusov, spokesman for the Ukrainian military intelligence. “Nuclear blackmail is a constant practice of Putin’s regime”.