"Russia wants to install missiles in Libya and point them out against Europe"

Russia would be planning to install missiles in Libya, with the aim of pointing them out against Europe. Moscow would like to use the military base of SEBHA, the capital of Fezzan, a region controlled by General Khalifa Haftar, an ally of Vladimir Putin. The Nova agency claims that cites a person close to the dossier, according to which the plan is already in advance.

Sebha, located in southern Libya about 900 kilometers from Tripoli and just over a thousand kilometers from Lampedusa, would be an ideal strategic point for hitting European goals with medium and long -range missiles, missiles that can safely affect objectives up to 5 thousand kilometers.

Country divided into two

Putin would be exploiting the divisions of the country torn apart by years of civil war. The nation is divided into two with a Tripoli, a government of national unity that enjoys international recognition, led by Abdulhamid Dbeibah, while in Benghazi there is the government of Eastern Libya, led by the powerful general Haftar.

In recent months, the political situation has become even more unstable and this month violent clashes have occurred in Tripoli among rival militias despite theoretically faithful to the government, culminating with the assassination of the leader of one of the most controversial groups, Abdel Ghani Al-Kikli and the death of different civilians. These events have unleashed popular protests against the Dbeibah government, who has been in office since 2021, with demonstrators who asked for his resignation and accused the executive of delaying the elections and not being able to guarantee security.

The chaos benefits Putin

Haftar took advantage of this chaos that continues to advance towards Tripoli and aims to take control of the entire country. And Putin would also be taking advantage of this, which by supporting General Ribelle would have been permission to install his missile base with the support of Belarus.

If Russia really unfolded medium-range missiles in the Fezzan, the ramps could be protected by the air defense systems already used by Haftar’s forces, such as the Russian Tor-M1 system, recently shown during the Benghazi military parade. Tor-M1 is a very advanced earth-air missile system, capable of intercepting and neutralizing enemy missiles, drones and low-altitude aircraft, thus guaranteeing effective defensive coverage of the strategic sites.

The OK uses

The source of the agency even says that both the USA of Donald Trump, and the Turkey of Recep Tayyip Erdogan would be ready to accept the plan, but in return, however, they would ask for a million Palestinians from Gaza to Libya. A rather difficult circumstance to believe, also because beyond the political and geopolitical issues, the nation has about 7.3 million inhabitants and already hosts, according to OIM data, more than 800 thousand migrants.

Similar news was recently published by the NBC has been denied by Tripoli. In this case, however, the pact would have been done with Haftar, who according to the source “would have already given availability to grant citizenship to the deported Palestinians, thus guaranteeing free hand in the management of oil resources and power”.

Oil

The government of Eastern Libya announced on Wednesday that could declare the major force on deposits and oil ports, then blocking their production, denouncing “repeated assaults on the National Oil Corporation (NOC)”.

The Eastern executive controls most of the country’s oil fields, and would also be evaluating the temporary transfer of the headquarters of the National Petrolean Company to one of the “Safe Cities”, such as Ras Lanuf and Brega “, both under oriental control, implementing a sort of oil stroke.

Currently the Noc is based in Tripoli, under the authority of the national unity government, and has categorically denied that its headquarters has been stormed, defining the “completely false” information.

The role of Türkiye

And the taking of oil control could also serve to strengthen what seems to be the new Haftar alliance with the Turkish president Erdogan, who previously supported the Government of Tripoli while now he would be trying to expand his influence in Eastern Libya, also to unlock access to energy explorations in the waters and territories controlled by the Eastern authorities, so far reticent to apply the protocols of the maritime integrated with Tripoli 2019.

To show the approach also the fact that Saddam Haftar, son of General Khalifa and commander of the terrestrial forces of the Libyan national army (LNA), made an official visit to Ankara on 4 April and was received with military honors by the commander of the Turkish terrestrial forces, General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, and also met the Turkish defense minister, Yaşar Güler.