Rutte: “The security of Europe depends on the outcome of the war in Ukraine”

Europe is “not at war” but not “at peace” either, and its security “will depend on the outcome of the war in Ukraine”. This is the message launched by the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, hearing for the first time in this role in the European Parliament. “I am deeply concerned about the security situation in Europe, we are not at war but not at peace either,” he said, speaking to the joint Foreign Affairs and Security and Defense committees.

“We want this war to end and peace to last. I don’t know how the war will end, but I know that Putin will not stop if he manages to get the upper hand in Ukraine,” he continued, recalling Russian aggression against Georgia in 2010 and the ‘Ukraine in 2014 and 2022. “Peace will not last if the war ends with an agreement” in which the leaders of Russia, China, North Korea and Iran “high-five each other” and “feel stronger”, he warned.

Therefore, in his opinion, “the future of European and global security depends on the outcome of the war in Ukraine.” “I am convinced that peace can only last if Ukraine comes to the table in a position of strength to negotiate better. NATO allies are providing more and the EU’s support is fundamental”, continued the secretary, recalling that last week in Ramstein the EU and the US announced further aid to Ukraine. “I know I can count on you to maintain support and continue to strengthen our defense,” he concluded, addressing MEPs.