Ryanair, Eddie Wilson: “Calabria grows because it has removed the additional tax on boarding”

“It is not a secret that the regions that have removed the municipal additional tax on air transport are those that have experienced the greatest growth in tourism: Calabria, Abruzzo and Friuli-Venezia Giulia did well”. This was stated by Ryanair’s CEO, Eddie Wilson, on the sidelines of the event organized by the Eurodeputita of Forza Italia Giusi Princi to the European Parliament on the enhancement of the landscape, historical, cultural and food and wine heritage of the Calabria Region “.” The report dragon on competitiveness He asks to reduce the bureaucracy and get rid of many rules: this is what Calabria has done and that allows us to reach almost 3 million passengers per year visiting the region “.

“We don’t have time to wait 10 or 15 years for the development of great infrastructures: we do our job not only for tourists, but for small businesses, for the mobility of people who travel to be treated in the northern hospitals or to go To find relatives and friends, “added Wilson. “It is as if we had brought the region to the gates of Milan or Rome, and we do not see why we should stop investing in Calabria,” he said even before participating in the event and presenting the new air connection routes among the stopovers Calabresi and important European destinations.

“Deepening central issues such as territorial marketing, strategic infrastructures and the possibilities of economic development certainly represents a great opportunity to strengthen the positioning of Calabria as a destination of excellence in Europe,” said the MEP of Forza Italia, Giusi Princi, who promised the event.