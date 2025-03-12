Sabrina Ferilli: “Many directors do not like actors. Gabriele Mainetti yes”

When Gabriele Mainetti contacted it to propose to acting the forbidden city, Sabrina Ferilli did not think twice before accepting the role. “She whistled from the balcony,” said the Roman actress by choosing an image that making the idea of ​​how little is enough for the director to bring her on board. The reason is simple, she says Ferilli: “I love his cinematography and I know how he works. Many directors don’t like to work with the actors, yes”.

In the film Sabrina Ferilli plays Lorena, a restaurateur with a son, Marcello (Enrico Borello) who works in the kitchens of the family restaurant. Marcello’s meeting with Mei (Yaxi Liu) will change his life and take him out of the “Nest”.

The forbidden city is in theaters starting from 13 March 2025.