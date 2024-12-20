Sailing in the Pacific Ocean for 90 days on an early 20th century sailing ship: interview with Niccolò Banfi

Imagine driving around 12,000 km and navigate to 90 days in the’Pacific Ocean above a sailing ship from the early twentieth centurystarting fromEaster Island and his Moai and managing, among other things, to swim a few meters from the humpback whales and to stop on Pitcairnthe island inhabited by the descendants of the Bounty mutineers. It’s the adventure he experienced Niccolo Banfiexplorer and photographer, with the aim of documenting how the different peoples of the Pacific are facing the challenges dictated by global warming and frompollution of the seas. As promised, he came back to visit us in the editorial office after trip to the South Atlantic and told us what he saw and how it went. You can see theinterview complete in the video above. Below you will find some summary information.

Niccolò had the opportunity to board the ship for the second time sailing ship Europa starting from Easter Island. Afterwards the vessel followed a route that touched various islands and archipelagos of the South Pacific: in order we are talking about the islands Pitcairnof the islands Gambierof the islands Marquisesof the Islands of Societyand the archipelagos of Tonga and of Fiji.

During the journey Niccolò had the opportunity to hear various stories projects brought forward by and linked to Pacific communities safeguard and to protection of the marine ecosystems and gods oceanssome of which are dedicated to waste collection. She also spoke to one of the direct descendants of the Bounty mutineers, an event that occurred in April 1789 off Pitcairn, and experienced the thrill of swimming in close contact with humpback whalesan encounter that reminded him how human beings are just one of the infinite elements that make up planet Earth (understood in a broad sense). You can find the story of this and much more (such as the living conditions on board or the psychophysical difficulties linked to the journey) in the interview.