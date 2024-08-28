Salmonella contamination: what it is, in which foods it could be present and the health risks

The analyses conducted by the operators of the Ministry of Health have revealed a suspect contamination microbiological on different games of egg. Although it is not yet certain which microorganism is involvedthe presence of the salmonella it is strongly suspected. The indication is that of “Do not consume the eggs and return them to the point of sale where they were purchased“. To find out which batches are suspected of being contaminated, visit the Ministry of Health website where the recalls are listed. But what exactly is salmonella? What are the symptoms of salmonellosis? And how can you reduce the risk of food poisoning from salmonella?

What is salmonella and in which foods could it be present?

Salmonella is a bacterium commonly associated with infections foodboth in sporadic and epidemic form. The bacterium was first identified in 1886 by the American physician Daniel Elmer Salmonand since then more than 1,000 have been identified 2,500 variants (called serotypes). Among these, the most frequently found in humans are S. enteritidis And S.typhimurium.

The bacterium can be transmitted to humans through the consumption of Food contaminatedwhich represent one of the main means Of transmission of the infection to humans. There are also other means of transmission, such as through undrinkable water, or through small domestic animals. Food contamination can occur at various times: during the productionthe preparation or even after the cookingdue to incorrect procedures (see below how to reduce the risk).

Salmonella typhimurium under the microscope. Credit: Volker Brinkmann, Max Planck Institute for Infection Biology, Berlin, Germany



It must be said, however, that in order to provoke the illnessa proliferation of the is necessary pathogen significant in food before it is consumed. So there must be a number relatively big Of bacteria to cause disease. However, contaminated foods often show no obvious change in their organoleptic properties, such as color, odor, taste, or texture.

In particular, as also reported on the website of the Ministry of Health, the Food to risk include:

egg raw or little cooked and products based on egg ,

or and products based on , raw milk and raw milk products, including powdered milk,

meat and its derivatives, especially if not well cooked,

sauces and salad dressings,

preparations for desserts and creams,

both artisanal and commercial ice cream,

fruits and vegetables, such as watermelons, tomatoes, seed sprouts, melons and salads contaminated during cutting

unpasteurized juices such as cider and orange juice.

Contaminated surfaces and utensils, as well as foods handled by infected people with poor attention to personal hygiene, can also be vehicles of infection.

What are the symptoms of salmonella food poisoning?

Salmonella infections can be divided into two main categories: shapes typhoidwhich include serious diseases such as typhoid fever, and shapes non-typhoidwhich are more common and typically cause gastrointestinal symptoms. Non-typhoidal salmonellae, which are responsible for more than half of the infections gastrointestinal totalrepresent one of the most common causes of food poisoning in countries industrialized.

Symptoms of salmonella infection, therefore, vary in severity, but generally include fever and disorders gastrointestinal like pains abdominal muscles, nausea, vomit And diarrhea. These symptoms can appear between the 6 and 72 hours after food ingestion contaminatedwith an average duration of 4-7 days. In most cases, the infection has a benign course and resolves without the need for hospitalization. However, in more vulnerable individuals, such as the elderly, children, and people with compromised immune systems, the infection can worsen, leading to more serious conditions such as bacteremia or focal infections that may require hospital treatment.

How to reduce the risk of salmonellosis

Preventing Salmonella infection requires adopting simple, but effective hygiene measures. Here are some recommendations key reported on the Ministry of Health website:

wash hands before, during and after food preparation;

hands before, during and after food preparation; cook completely all foods of animal origin, especially poultry, pork and egg ;

all foods of animal origin, especially poultry, pork and ; avoid or reduce the consumption of raw eggs or a little cooked (such as sunny-side-up eggs), homemade ice cream and zabaglione, or other foods prepared with dirty or broken eggs;

or a little (such as sunny-side-up eggs), homemade ice cream and zabaglione, or other foods prepared with dirty or broken eggs; consume only milk pasteurized ;

; prevent the contamination Between Foodkeeping the products separate raw from those cooked.

By following these guidelines, you can significantly reduce the risk of salmonella infection, contributing to greater food safety both at home and in mass catering.