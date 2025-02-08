Salvini against the EU: “Enough with those who tell us what to eat and which car driving”

Matteo Salvini has returned to attacking Europe “failed” criticizing “the tears around” Brussels and saying “enough with whoever tells us what to eat and which car driving”. He did so during the meeting of the patriots for Europe in Madrid, Spain, in an intervention on the stage in which he followed the road indicated by Donald Trump criticizing both the World Health Organization and the International Criminal Court.

“It is time to stop financing supranational bodies, I think of the WHO, which defend the interests of multinationals and not of citizens. It is time to question realities such as the CPI, which put the Islamic terrorists of Hamas and a premier on the same level Democratically elected as Bibi Netanyahu, “said vice -premier to the audience of the event.

Follow Trump

The group of the radical right of the European Parliament, promoted by Hungarian Viktor Orbán, met in Madrid in an summit entitled Make Europe Great Again, a slogan that recalls the sorceress, Make America Great Again, of the President of the United States. And the references to Trump were not few in his speech. “We need a democratic revolution. We need change”, a change that “looks to the United States, where Trump, in a few days, has shown that this common sense revolution is possible,” he said.

“With the Policy of America First, Trump has given voice to millions of citizens who felt abandoned by the elites and launched the change: security, borders defense, national primacy, less taxes, less bureaucracy, protection of work and power of purchase.

Criticisms of the EU

The leader of the Carroccio also attacked the European Union. “How many times, in the face of the failure of EU policies, we felt answered that they did not work because we have not given quite quite sovereignty. It is time to say enough to this teasing, to say enough to those who tell us what to eat, which Car driving and what to do in our house.

A greeting from Madrid with the friends and allies of the patriots: Make Europe Great Again! 👊🏻#Mega @Patriotseu pic.twitter.com/daxjvaend5 – Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) Febration 7, 2025

For the Minister of Transport, it is necessary to “build a credible alternative to this failed Europe”, and the patriots “will demonstrate that they are ready to govern all the continent”, he wrote on X, promising: “We will report sovereignty to national states, we will fight The Green follies and the unsustainable illegal immigration and the swallowing NGOs, we will defend our roots, our businesses, freedom of speech and all freedoms, we will fight for peace and for a more just Europe. And in the admiration for the new American course “.

“We are stronger than ever”

Speaking at the audience of the patriots, a group which also includes the Rassemblement National of Marine Le Pen, the hosts of Vox of Santiago Abascal, but also the party for the freedom of the Dutchman Geert Wilders, the Austrian freedom party and the Portuguese Di Chega, he thundered: “Over the years they have given us fascists, Nazis, racists, have changed the rules of the game to cancel us, but we are still here, stronger than ever, because we never gave up, because we remained firm in the principles And in our beliefs “.