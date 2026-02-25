Sanremo, the best and worst of the first evening: the liveliest is Gianna Pratesi, at 105 years old. Pausini, rebel





This Sanremo started with every possible prejudice: criticism of co-host Laura Pausini, who in recent months has been weighed down by too many controversies; singers of little weight among the Big names in the competition, or in any case not those who monopolize the charts; and, again, the usual murmurs about an edition summarily branded as “melonian”. In short, the general perception was that the festival curve had reached its downward moment after reaching its peak in recent years. The first episode, broadcast last night, slipped away without being among the most eventful we’ve seen recently, here: let’s say that it’s hard to think that once upon a time – not too far away – Rosa Chemical and Fedez suddenly kissed, causing the bewilderment of the front rows. The only viral moment, so to speak, is given by Gianna: a 105-year-old woman invited on the anniversary of the Republic. “Down with the fascists,” he shouts from the stage. And it immediately becomes a meme.

The homage to Pippo Baudo (which attracted some criticism). Then the one in Vessicchio

The evening was opened by the long-awaited tribute to Pippo Baudo, who passed away last August at the age of 89. We’ve been talking about it for weeks: there’s a lot of curiosity. And here we are, then. The old theme song “Why Sanremo is Sanremo” is arranged in a new version and thus begins the evening. “I wanted to start like this because this is the first festival without Baudo, he has done thirteen of them: Sanremo, as we know it, he invented it”, says Carlo Conti as soon as he sets foot on stage. A touching moment. In the front row are the children Tiziana and Alessandro. And then… that’s it. Nothing else. A tribute in the name of elegant sobriety, some would say. But not all: lots of criticism online for the too little space reserved for the host, icon of the event. But it’s Conti’s formal and concise style, we’ll get over it. And then you haven’t seen the one for Beppe Vessicchio yet: a video of just forty seconds. Pippo Baudo then appears again to introduce co-host Laura Pausini, through a clip that comes straight from the archives of the nineties.

Laura Pausini, rebel: bring out the Solarolo within you

Laura Pausini arrives in Sanremo in one of the most tiring moments of her career, at least in Italy. Various controversies have weighed down her image in recent months: the dispute with Gianluca Grignani, the criticism of the interpretation of the Italian anthem at the Olympics. She experiences the first minutes on stage with just as much effort: she is tense, she is a little moved when she arrives on stage. Conti tries to break her up with a hilarious (and obviously prepared) gag: he teases her about the pronunciation of the Romagna “z”, starting from minute one. We were obviously joking about being hilarious. Laura remains a bit mechanical, but then little by little she loosens up and some of the truthfulness of the Solarolo within her finally comes out. “First you put it here for me, but now I have it in my hand,” he says at a certain point about the microphone. And, finally, the singer of ‘la tengo como todas’ jokes about it: “Mom, don’t worry: everything is fine”.

Pausini is a diesel, in short, or at least that’s what we hope: in the end she is promoted. The hope is that his legendary loquacity will be able to rebel against Conti’s tight schedule. Laura, “you can give more”, someone sang some time ago, right in Sanremo.

Vincenzo De Lucia is more Laura Pausini than Laura Pausini (fortunately)

In recent months Vincenzo De Lucia had developed a very bad imitation of Laura Pausini. The singer was parodied in a “cruel” and snobbish version. The news is that on the Ariston stage, with Pausini just a few steps away, the comedian has the courage to propose it again. More or less. “I am the same Laura from Solarolo who milked the cow before going to school to make cappuccino,” says Pausini-De Lucia. “Also because otherwise, after winning 5 Grammys, I wouldn’t be here to host this village celebration”. And again: “Am I touchy and a diva? Only with those who criticize me: my haters are losers.” When she returns to the stage, the real Pausini laughs at her: “Yes, it’s still me, the girl from Solarolo”.

Can Yaman does nothing but does it with ease

Can Yaman predictably takes to the stage to the tune of “Sandokan”, the TV series that led to success on Rai Uno a few months ago. It doesn’t actually do anything, but it does it well: with ease. He even tries to go outside the setlist, perhaps because he comes from Türkiye and doesn’t know Conti’s tight schedule. For the rest, he is handsome and knows he is: he walks on stage with the nonchalance as a “school boy”, he plays with his pecs peeking out from his shirt, he responds with a winking look to the screaming women from the audience. This is his role: what else to expect? Nothing.

Gianna Pratesi, at 105 years old, gives the only viral moment of the evening

An hour after the start of the festival, she is the one who wakes up the audience: Gianna Pratesi, a 105-year-old woman. And that’s it. When she was 26, eighty years ago, she was among those who voted in the referendum between monarchy and republic. He’s here for the anniversary. And because it was the first occasion on which women were also able to vote. It’s a very nice idea, having her on stage: we all still have in our eyes “There’s Still Tomorrow” by Paola Cortellesi, with the women removing their lipstick to close the ballot paper.

But Gianna does more: she gives the only viral moment of the evening. When Conti asks her “what did you vote for, monarchy or Republic?”, the woman replies without hesitation: “Republic. In my house we were left-wing, down with the fascists”, she exclaims. And many greetings to the controversies over the pseudo-Melonian festival, legitimate or not. The fact, however, is that the lady talks, talks, doesn’t stop talking, strengthened by the chatter of age. “They told me she was a chatterbox,” an impatient Carlo Conti tells her, who wants to return to his strict rhythms. And that, in a while, won’t make her reach 106 years old.

Tiziano Ferro, safe second-hand

A medley by Tiziano Ferro, well filled with his best hits, is used safely. And Carlo Conti invites him to embellish the evening. Nothing new, let’s be clear: the Latina singer was co-host of an Amadeus festival years ago. Nothing new on the Ligurian front, in short. Yet Tiziano is in amazing shape and thrills. Then he thanks Conti: “Twenty-five years ago this gentleman believed in me and made me sing ‘Perdono’ for the first time on TV. I owe him a lot.”

The memorable performances. Serena Brancale above all

As we were saying here, this year there are mostly love songs. Music while there is death outside, in short, to borrow a much overused quote from Boris. The only one to talk about war is Ermal Meta with his “Stella Stellina”. But what were the memorable performances yesterday? Above all, undoubtedly that of Serena Brancale, a thoroughbred artist, who combines her art with the emotion of dedicating the song “Qui con me” to her mother Maria, who passed away five years ago. As if that wasn’t enough, sister Nicole is conducting the orchestra. Another artist worth mentioning in the evening is Ditonellapiaga, who opens the festival with her super sexy “Che bother!”, a dance and liberating song with a straight bass drum, as well as a candidate to become a hit together with Sayf (“Tu mi piaci”), Dargen D’Amico (“Ai, Ai”), Maria Antonietta and Colombre (“Happiness and that’s it”).

For the rest, worthy: Fulminacci’s indie songwriting with “Stupidafortuna”; Fedez who is saved thanks to the refrain sung by Marco Masini of “Necessary Evil” Someone called him Moth, accusing him of always looking for the light of others thanks to which he can shine by reflection…

