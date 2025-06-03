Sara – The woman in the shade: a new crime series with Claudia Gerini arrives on Netflix

He arrived surprisingly on Netflix, after an announcement dating back two years ago, a new Italian series inspired by the literary saga of Maurizio De Giovanni. It is titled Sara – the woman in the shadows and is a crime genre story whose filming three cities of Rome and Naples are held. The miniseries, consisting of 6 episodes, is produced by Palomar, written by Donatella Diamanti, Mario Cristiani and Giovanni Galassi and directed by Carmine Elia.

Sara’s plot – the woman in the shadows

To shed light on the premature death of his son, Sara, a former interior secret service agent, tired and withdrawn in a prison of solitude, returns to ask a favor and colleague of the past, Teresa. But you know, nothing is at all. And in a moment, he finds himself entangled in his old life. Whether he wants him or not, he is still the best: the “invisible woman” called her, and her dowry has never stopped being requested.

So, as he discovers the life of his son, of whom he ignored almost everything, Sara sinking into an investigation that brings her back to many ghosts of the past. Keeping together the two is very difficult, and certainly very dangerous. Paradoxically, however, this is how the invisible woman returns to live and do what the best knows how to do. Justice.

Who is in the cast of Sara – the woman in the shadows

In the cast Teresa Saponangelo (Sara), Claudia Gerini (Teresa), Flavio Furno (Pardo), Chiara Celotto (Viola), Carmine Rentano (Massimiliano), Massimo Peopolizio (Corrado Lembo) and Antonio Gerardi (Tarallo).

When Sara comes out – the woman in the shade on Netflix

Sara – The woman in the shade has been on Netflix since June 3, 2025.

Sara – The woman in the shadows: the official trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Tiagt0qzpi