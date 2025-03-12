Schlein, if the party does not follow you, you don’t go anywhere





An air of great confidence is not shown around the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein, and it seems almost a memory the climate of internal unity that accompanied the first two years of life of the Nazarene number one. A fairly atypical climate for the Democratic Party and for the left in general, which has always been used to unparalleled intestine struggles.

So while the results of an SWG survey are deposited on the desk of the editorial offices that gives the liking of the secretary of the Democratic Party (limited – less one percent – but always in decline) from Strasbourg comes the news that the PD group at the European Championship voted on the white paper for the defense and on Rearm Europe for a large part in dissonance against the indications of the secretariat. Despite that in the last few days the pressure of the Nazarene towards the MEP DEM had been very strong and prolonged, with a pressing carried out by the head of the head of the Nicola Zingaretti and Schlein herself to reach a synthesis. That obviously there was not.

The EU votes for the rearmament: the Democratic Party breaks out, Fdi abstains on Ukraine

Now, without wanting to dramatize the two data too much since politics is so mobile so what is true today becomes false tomorrow, it would be reductive to disavow the moment of breath of the dem strategy chosen by the secretary, which not surprisingly is reflected on the approval expressed by the polls. Considering that the majority is also in difficulty on these themes (Meloni has Salvini’s plug in his side), the first fact that jumps to the eyes is precisely the inability of the Pd to Schlein leading to take advantage of the Melonian impasse. The offside vehicle in which Meloni ended in his support for a Trump who then never became so unpublished in our part (from duties to Ukraine) seems to have not brought anything to the opposition.

The Frond against Schlein

The second point is the fact that de facto pronounced towards the secretary by a large part of the group of MEPs on a central theme for the lives of a party and more generally of citizens (not to mention that the Democratic Party is also divided on the Jobs Act referendum, another crucial topic for a left party). Fact that is all the more significant because European deputies are not “nominated” as happens for national deputies, but are elected with preferences and therefore represent direct, genuine expression of the “people” Pd.

Moreover, we speak politicians who last June made a real full of votes (Bonaccini, Decaro, Gori above all) and which therefore have their own intrinsic strength (together with that of having guaranteed the seat until 2029, and not being subject to the tagliola of the new lists that the secretary will have to fill in in 2027 …).

By putting together all these aspects it is clear that Schlein some reflection is perhaps the case that from here on the face. She has been elected by the primaries and feels authorized to carry on her ideas – in this case oriented to a “pacifism” pushed – but if the party does not follow you, you don’t go anywhere. The latest Dem secretaries know this well, never lasting too long and always lapsed before the end of the mandate.