Scientists discover exoplanet that could have water and be inhabited by humans: it would have an atmosphere

Is life possible on another planet? Research conducted by a group of scientists from the University of Montreal in Canada has managed to determine what the properties of the exoplanet LHS 1140 bwhich had been found in 2017 outside the solar system.

This work made it possible to recognize the different characteristics of celestial bodies orbiting in outer space.

Scientists discover exoplanet that could have water and be inhabited by humans

Two things were said about this discovered planet: it could be considered a ”super Earth” (a planet larger than Earth) or a mini Neptune (a planet in a gaseous state). The conclusion was definitive: it was a planet with very similar characteristics to the one we know; however, it would be composed of large blocks of ice and oceans in a liquid state.

Planet Neptune photographed by the Voyager 2 spacecraft. Photo: NASA

Where is this exoplanet located?

It is located 48 light years from the constellation of Cetusin an M-type star (red dwarfs). As for its size, it has a diameter 5 times smaller than the Sun and the temperature it has is between 2000 and 3500 degrees Kelvin.

It is considered habitable since the heat it receives would give rise to liquid water, which would provide an opportunity for human life.

Constellation Cetus: Photo: Constellations

”Between 10 and 20% of its mass may be composed of water”

In the article published by the University of Montreal, They explain: “LHS 1140 b is less dense than expected for a rocky planet with a composition similar to that of Earth, suggesting that Between 10 and 20% of its mass may be composed of water”-

Charles Cadieuxwho is the lead author of this paper, said: “Of all the temperate exoplanets known so far, LHS 1140 b could be our best bet to one day indirectly confirm the existence of liquid water on the surface of an alien world beyond our solar system”

What is this exoplanet’s atmosphere made of?

According to scientists, the atmosphere of this planet would be composed of nitrogen, similar to that of Earth. This means that this planet could retain heat and increase the probability of water in liquid state.

For this reason, hypotheses have been generated, one of which postulates that this planet could have a surface of liquid water of about 4000 km in diameter. And that its interior temperatures of 20 degrees Celsius. The other hypothesis is that it could be completely covered in ice.