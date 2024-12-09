Scissione 2, the official trailer for the new season of the Apple TV+ series has been released

212 almost everything ready for the return of Scissione – Severance. After a wait that has been going on since the beginning of 2022, Apple TV+ has released the official trailer for the second season of Scissione, the thriller series set in a workplace where employees are subjected to a surgical operation that separates their work memories from personal ones. Critically acclaimed and Emmy winner, the series directed and executive produced by Ben Stiller and created, written and executive produced by Dan Erickson, returns after several complications related to the making of this Split 2. So let’s see the images and information of Severance 2.

What Severance is about

In Split Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries whose employees have undergone a split procedure, which surgically divides their professional memories from their personal ones. This bold experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question when Mark finds himself at the center of a mystery to unravel that will force him to confront the true nature of his job… and himself. In season two, Mark and his friends discover the terrible consequences of playing with the barrier of separation, which will drag them further down a path of trouble and pain.

The cast of Scissione 2

Season 2 reunites the all-star cast, including Emmy nominee Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, Emmy winner John Turturro, Oscar winner Christopher Walken and Oscar and Emmy winner Patricia Arquette and welcomes new series regular Sarah Bock.

Split is executive produced by Ben Stiller, who also directs five episodes of the new season, alternating directing with Uta Bresiewitz, Sam Donovan and Jessica Lee Gagné. The series is written, created and executive produced by Dan Erickson. The second season is also produced by John Lesher, Jackie Cohn, Mark Friedman, Beau Willimon, Jordan Tappis, Sam Donovan, Caroline Baron, Richard Schwartz, Nicholas Weinstock. In addition to starring, Adam Scott and Patricia Arquette are also executive producers. Fifth Season is the studio.

Severance 2 teaser trailers

When Scissione 2 comes out

The second season, consisting of 10 episodes, will debut on Apple TV+ on January 17, 2025 with the first episode followed by new episodes every Friday until March 21.