Scuderi (Verdi): “The EU works with local authorities to improve social policies”

The European Union must strengthen the direct relationship with local authorities, to give a push to social policies and fight against phenomena such as the housing crisis, energy poverty and improve essential services such as school and health. This is the message sent by the Europeaniary of the Verdi Benedetta Scuderi on the occasion of the ‘Cities Social Summit 2025’, an event promoted by Eurocities and hosted to the European Parliament by the Campania deputy, together with the colleagues of the Greens/EFA group Sara Matthieu and Gordan Bosanac.

“We need more and more a collaboration between the local level and Europe. Local authorities are the institutions that know in depth the most pressing needs of citizenship and that can transfer this knowledge at European level for a good planning of the funds. It is therefore necessary that the EU strengthens its direct contact with the administrations of the territory”, said Scuderi.

According to MEP “we need to still expand the resources for cohesion. Housing emergency, essential services, school and health, energy poverty: they are all themes on which from Europe we can work together with the cities, also to combat the depopulation of the internal areas and those in difficulty”.

“For the population and for young people, even that to remain is a very important right. And among the most decisive answers there are those offered by the social economy, as well as by integration in the offices of the local authorities of young staff and endowed with the skills necessary to create these relationships with the EU”, concluded Scuderi.