Second edition of Bali round trip

There second edition of Bali Andata e Ritorno is a novel that tells with honesty, emotion and a pinch of irony the story of a Milanese couple who today, ten years ago, left Milan for Bali, with the desire to discover themselves, rediscover family and finding a new balance between personal and professional life.

With an authentic and engaging narrative, the autobiographical novel accompanies the reader along a journey full of contrasts: between freedom and uncertainty, between the discovery of new possibilities and the return to one’s roots. Between the intrigues of the expat community and daily disillusionments, Paolo and Sarah find themselves living a sometimes dangerous adventure that goes beyond their imagination.

In this novel, which has the distinction of being co-written, the authors share not only the exotic beauties and rhythms of life in the tropics, but also the challenges and less romantic realities of a radical move. The book explores the family and couple dynamics that transform in the context of a culture so different from the Western one, focusing on the differences between the frenetic life of Milan and the Balinese philosophy of living slowly. Each chapter is an invitation to reflect on the search for happiness, the ability to adapt and the value of family ties, because “The journey is not the point of arrival, but it is the road you take to get there.”

The Authors

Paolo Castellarhe worked for many years in the field of communication and advertising for newspapers such as La Stampa and Corriere della Sera. He currently works for the Citynews Publishing Group.

Sarah Falchi he has worked in the field of communication and advertising for publications such as Vanity Fair, How to Spend it and Il Sole 24 Ore. She is currently a partner of Aurora Agency, a management agency for important Italian content creators and influencers.

Since July 2017 the couple has returned to Italy and lives in Milan with their children Jacopo and Tommaso. Availability

