‘Selenide’ by Marta Cristofanini

In the new debut by Tales EdizioniMarta Cristofanini builds a collection of organic and polyphonic stories (like a novel) in which all the events turn around an impalpable and enigmatic girl. But who is Luna, protagonist of Selenid? Brave, including, curious girl, Luna is also fleeting, volatile, impalpable. His identity is like the light of an electron: the more we look at it, the less we would know where it is or where it is direct. What we know of her arrives for refraction, through the past and future lives, possible and impossible, of the people who for desire, case or necessity have gravitated around her. The family, forced to contemplate its puzzles and to accept its escapes and disappearance. Childhood friends, who ritually find themselves remembering his subtracting. The university companions, who fleetingly observed the trail and glitter, as of a comet destined to return only to a next life. In a historical moment of incessant and clumsy ostentation of the ego, Selenid (Outgoing on April 24) He returns to disdain what Flannery O’Connor would have called the “mystery of personality”, forcing readers and readers to look for out, in the life we ​​are in the life of others.

Selenid

Marta Cristofanini

Tales Edizioni

