“Senna” is a series that will appeal even to those who don’t like Formula 1

Netflix has decided to tell, for the first time in dramatic form, the story of one of the greatest drivers in history, Ayrton Senna. He did it with “Senna”, a six-episode miniseries available from November 29, which explores in fictional form the private life, origins, career and terrible end of the Brazilian driver who wrote indelible pages in the history of Formula1. Taking on the role of a great champion, record holder, champion, is Gabriel Leone, the Brazilian actor, born in ’93, who played another Formula 1 driver, Alfonso de Portago, in Michael Mann’s film Ferrari and who returns, in this series, to give voice, as well as a face – incredibly similar to the real Senna – to a man born, lived and died for his greatest love: Formula1.

A series that will appeal even to those who don’t like Formula 1

Senna is the example of how biopics should be made. It’s a really well-made title that knows how to get straight to the hearts of the audience and how to tell a true story that acts both as entertainment and as a tribute to the life and career of a great champion. The direction of this series is surprising as it alternates, depending on the narrative needs, action with description, bringing adrenaline to the screen during the races on the track and slowing down the engine speed when the man behind the champion is at the center of the scene.

This is a story that knows how to calibrate itself, it knows when to push on the accelerator and when to stop to give space to the deepest emotions with the result that the spectator enters so much into the story that he can no longer do without it. Gabriel Leone’s interpretation is exceptional as he becomes Ayrton Senna in every way, acquiring his aesthetic traits, facial expressions, movements and that winning mentality that only he had. And the structure of a serial story that never falls into cliché but always manages to be honest, clear, respectful and extremely exciting even for a younger audience who does not remember Senna’s historic exploits or for those who are not very passionate about Formula 1 is beautiful. . This, in fact, is such a well-made series that everyone loves it.

Senna succeeds at what many biopics have failed at

Biopics can be a double-edged sword. Sometimes they succeed great, other times they are a hoe that drags oneself in the foot. And after the failure of numerous biographical stories recently released at the cinema or on platforms such as Priscilla by Sofia Coppola, House of Gucci by Ridley Scott, Back to Black on Amy Winehouse or – to stay on the subject of Formula1 – Ferrari by Michael Mann, the series Netflix on Senna manages to make that leap in quality in the biographical story that we have been waiting for for a long time, becoming the perfect example of how a true story should be told on screen.

Don’t make the mistake of missing out on this series, don’t think that you might not be passionate about it just because you don’t like car racing or because you don’t know the story of Ayrton Senna well, instead delve into this beautiful story that will amaze you, move you and teach you what it takes to become champions in sport and in life.

Rating: 7.6

