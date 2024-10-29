Senna, the Netflix miniseries about the Formula 1 champion: the official trailer

Netflix has just unveiled the official trailer for “Senna”, the miniseries dedicated to the Formula 1 champion, Ayrton Senna. Taking on the role of the fastest driver of all time is the young Brazilian actor and water polo player Gabriel Leone (Dom, Ferrari). The series is titled Seine and is made up of six episodes that will retrace the main stages of the Brazilian hero’s life and career. Netflix has just revealed the official trailer and release date of the series which will be directed by Brazilian filmmaker Vicente Amorim and produced by Gullane in collaboration with Senna Brands and the pilot’s family. But let’s go into detail to find out more.

Senna: the plot

Over the course of six episodes, Seine will describe, for the first time, Ayrton’s journey of overcoming obstacles, ups and downs, joys and sorrows, exploring his personality and his personal relationships. The starting point will be the beginning of the racing career of the three-time Formula 1 champion, when he moved to England to compete in Formula Ford, until the tragic accident in Imola, Italy, during the San Marino Grand Prix.

Senna: who is in the cast

The emotional story of one of the greatest sporting heroes of all time also stars Alice Wegmann (Lilian Vasconcelos, Ayrton’s first wife), Camila Márdila (Vivianne Senna, his sister), Christian Malheiros (Maurinho, his friend ), Gabriel Louchard (Galvão Bueno), Hugo Bonemer (Nelson Piquet), Julia Foti (Adriane Galisteu), Marco Ricca (“Maurão” Senna, his father) and Susana Ribeiro (Zaza Senna, his mother), as well as an international cast : Matt Mella (Alain Prost), Kaya Scodelario (a fictional journalist, Laura), Arnaud Viard (Jean-Marie Balestre), Patrick Kennedy (Ron Dennis), Joe Hurst (Keith Sutton), Johannes Heinrichs (Niki Lauda), Keisuke Hoashi (Osamu Goto), Leon Ockenden (James Hunt), Richard Clothier (Peter Warr), Steven Mackintosh (Frank Williams) and Tom Mannion (Sid Watkins), among others.

Senna: when it comes out on Netflix

Senna will be released on Netflix on November 29, 2024.

Senna: the official trailer