Senna Tower will become the highest residential building in the world with its 550 records from record in Brazil

Credit: Senna Tower



In the heart of Brazil, the Senna Towera skyscraper from 550 meters which will be thehighest residential building in the world. With 154 floors And 228 luxury apartmentsthis exclusive tower will rise to Balne Camboriú in the state of Santa Catarina, nicknamed the “Dubai of Brazil”. A tribute to the Brazilian Formula 1 champion Ayrton Sennathe Senna Tower combines design, technology and record prices: it starts from around 28 million reais (5 million euros) up to beyond 300 million For the most exclusive penthouses sold by Sotheby’s, the famous British auction house. The project, which will be ready in 2033it is already a success, with almost 20% of the units sold even before being completed.

Innovation at 550 meters: the Senna Tower challenges the giants of the sky

There Senna Tower It is not only high – it is a concentrate of innovations that make it a real protagonist on the world scene of residential skyscrapers. With its 548 meters and 154 floors, this Brazilian tower challenges giants such as the Central Park Tower of New York, which has so far holds the highest residential building in the world with its 472 meters, and the Marina 101 of Dubai, which reaches 425 meters. The difference? The Senna Tower aims to overcome everyone, not only in height, but also in technology. Yes, because for the first time a system will be installed in Latin America Tuned Mass Damper (TMD), a tuned mass shock absorber that reduces the vibrations caused by the wind, ensuring maximum stability and comfort even in the highest plans, where the oscillations of the buildings are more perceptible.

Not only residences: the complex will also include swimming pools, Wellness centers, tennis courts, gyms and a public area with shops, restaurants And Space for events. And then there is the final touch: at the top of the tower There will be an observatory From which you can admire all Balneário Camboriú and the surrounding coast, a unique panorama in the world that promises to become a new tourist attraction. The construction of the building should start by the end of 2025, with an estimated investment of 3 billion from Real Braziliansthe project is followed by FG EMPREEndimentosone of the most important companies in the luxury real estate sector in Brazil, in collaboration with the Senna and Havan brand.

In addition, the Senna Tower aims to get the prestigious Leed Platinum certificationthe utmost recognition for energy efficiency and environmental sustainability. It will be the first skyscraper SuperTall In the world to reach this standard, with materials and construction techniques designed to minimize the environmental impact and maximize energy saving. Seven high -speed lifts will allow you to move from the ground floor to the last in less than a minute.

Credit: Senna Tower



The dizzying numbers of the Senna Tower apartments

Let’s talk about figures: the tower will host 204 standard apartments, with surfaces up to 400 square meters, designed for those who want a spacious, elegant and technologically cutting -edge home. But it does not end here: there will be 18 “Suspended buildings”luxury units that develop between 420 and 563 square metersfor those who want maximum space and privacy. However, the real stars will be the four Duplex covers, with Ben 600 square meters each, and the two mega-cups Triplex from Ben 903 square meterswhich represent the top of residential exclusivity.

As for prices, we start from a minimum of 28 million reais (about 5 million euros) for the most accessible apartments. The high -end units, such as suspended buildings, start from 60 million reaiswhile the Duplex roofs are between 200 and 300 million reais. Finally, the Triplex megacoble reaches prices that can exceed 300 million reais.

Unlike many supervolution projects that remain invented for years, the Senna Tower is already recording a sensational success: about 20% of the units has been sold before even the construction site has started. FG EMPREEndimentos, the company with more than 40 years of experience and among the main luxury manufacturers in Brazil, has developed a flexible and accessible financing system, which allows you to delay payments up to 120 installments. Indeed, by the end of the year, it is expected to extend this possibility to 150 installments.

Jean GraciolaCEO and co-founder of FG EMPRendimentos, underlines how the company’s philosophy is to sell almost all units before delivery of the keys. The total estimated investment for the project as we said is 3 billion of reais, while the overall value of the expected sales reaches the 8.5 billion of Reaisan indicator of the economic and attractive scope of the Senna Tower in the global market.