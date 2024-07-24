Seven EPP presidencies, five Socialists: who will lead the EU Parliament committees

With the election of the secretariats of the parliamentary committees, the preparatory phase of the tenth European legislature has officially ended. The political groups are formed, the office of the presidency has been elected and, now that there are also (almost all) the top positions of the committees, the Eurochamber can begin its work. In September, however, after the summer break of August.

The “real work” of the Parliament takes place in the committees: their main tasks include drafting the Assembly’s positions on the Commission’s legislative proposals (according to their competence), preparing own-initiative reports, organising hearings with experts and scrutinising other EU bodies.

The division of seats among the political families of the hemicycle (which we anticipated here) was based on the exclusion of sovereignists and the far right through the so-called cordon sanitaire. The People’s Party (PPE) thus received seven committees (including Industry, Foreign Affairs and Civil Liberties), followed by the five of the Socialists (S&D, including Environment and Economic Affairs) and the three of the Conservatives (ECR, including Agriculture). The Greens (Greens/EFA) and the Liberals (Renew) obtained two each, while one went to the Left (The Left – GUE/NGL). The four subcommittees are chaired by the People’s Party, the Liberals, the Greens and the Left.

In this first part of the legislature, Italy loses the presidency of the Constitutional Affairs Committee, which since 2022 was held by Forza Italia’s Salvatore De Meo (who should end up chairing the delegation for relations with NATO). The only Italian MEP to lead a permanent committee remains the Democrat Antonio Decaro (Environment), while the Five Star Movement’s delegation leader Pasquale Tridico obtained the presidency of the Subcommittee on Fiscal Issues (FISC). The country that obtained the most presidencies is Germany, which takes home six seats for its MEPs, followed by Spain (three presidencies) and Poland (two presidencies).

Below is the list of the presidents and vice-presidents of the commissions for the next two and a half years (new ones will be elected halfway through the legislature). offices), updated as of July 23.

Foreign Affairs Committee (AFET, 79 members)

President: David McAllister (EPP, Germany)

Vice-Presidents: Hana Jalloul (S&D, Spain),

Urmas Paet (Renew, Estonia),

Alberico Gambino (Ecr, Italy),

Ioan-Rares Bogdan (EPP, Romania)

Development Committee (Deve, 26 members)

President: Barry Andrews (Renew, Ireland)

Vice-Presidents: Isabella Lövin (Greens, Sweden),

Hildegard Bentele (EPP, Germany),

Abir Al-Sahlani (Renew, Sweden),

Robert Biedron (S&D, Poland)

International Trade Commission (Inta, 43 members)

President: Bernd Lange (S&D, Germany)

Vice-Presidents: Manon Aubry (The Left, France),

Iuliu Winkler (EPP, Romania),

Karin Karlsbro (Renew, Sweden),

Kathleen Van Brempt (S&D, Belgium)

Budget Committee (40 members)

President: Johan Van Overtveldt (Ecr, Belgium)

Vice-Presidents: Monika Hohlmeier (EPP, Germany),

Giuseppe Lupo (S&D, Italy),

Janusz Lewandowski (EPP, Poland),

Lucia Yard (Renew, Slovakia)

Budgetary Control Committee (Cont, 30 members)

President: Niclas Herbst (EPP, Germany)

Vice-Presidents: Caterina Chinnici (EPP, Italy),

Cristian Terhes (Ecr, Romania),

Claudiu Manda (S&D, Romania),

fourth vice president yet to be elected

Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (Econ, 60 members)

President: Aurore Lalucq (S&D, France)

Vice-Presidents: Damian Boeselager (Greens, Germany),

Ludovit Odor (Renew, Slovakia),

Ludek Niedermayer (EPP, Czechia),

fourth vice president yet to be elected

Committee on Employment and Social Affairs (Empl, 60 members)

President: Li Andersson (The Left, Finland)

Vice-Presidents: Johan Danielsson (S&D, Sweden),

Jagna Marczulajtis-Walczak (EPP, Poland),

Katrin Langensiepen (Greens, Germany),

fourth vice president yet to be elected

Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety (Envi, 90 members)

President: Antonio Decaro (S&D, Italy)

Vice-Presidents: Herranz García (EPP, Spain),

Pietro Fiocchi (Ecr, Italy),

Anja Hazekamp (The Left, Netherlands),

András Tivadar Kulja (EPP, Hungary)

Industry, Research and Energy Committee (Itre, 90 members)

President: Borys Budka (EPP, Poland)

Vice-Presidents: Tsvetelina Penkova (S&D, Bulgaria),

Elena Donazzan (Ecr, Italy),

Giorgio Gori (S&D, Italy),

Yvan Verougstraete (Renew, Belgium)

Internal Market and Consumer Protection Committee (Imco, 52 members)

President: Anna Cavazzini (Greens, Germany)

Vice-Presidents: Christian Doleschal (EPP, Germany),

Nikola Minchev (Renew, Bulgaria),

Maria Grapini (S&D, Romania),

Kamila Gasiuk-Pihowicz (EPP, Poland)

Transport and Tourism Committee (Tran, 46)

President: Elissavet Vozemberg-Vrionidi (EPP, Greece)

Vice-Presidents: Virginijus Sinkevicius (Greens, Lithuania),

Sophia Kircher (EPP, Austria),

Elena Kountoura (The Left, Greece),

Matteo Ricci (S&D, Italy)

Regional Development Committee (Regi, 41 members)

President: Adrian-Dragos Benea (S&D, Romania)

Vice-Presidents: Gabriella Gerzsenyi (EPP, Hungary),

Nora Mebarek (S&D, France),

Francesco Ventola (Ecr, Italy),

Lubica Karvasová (Renew, Slovakia)

Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development (Agri, 49 members)

President: Veronika Vrecionová (Ecr, Czechia)

Vice-Presidents: Daniel Buda (EPP, Romania),

Norbert Lins (EPP, Germany),

Eric Sargiacomo (S&D, France),

fourth vice president yet to be elected

Fisheries Commission (Pech, 27 members)

President: Carmen Crespo Díaz (EPP, Spain)

Vice-Presidents: Sander Smit (EPP, Netherlands),

Giuseppe Milazzo (Ecr, Italy),

Stéphanie Yon-Courtin (Renew, France),

Jessica Polfjärd (EPP, Sweden)

Culture and Education Commission (Cult, 30 members)

President: Nela Riehl (Greens, Germany)

Vice-Presidents: Bogdan Andrzej Zdrojewski (EPP, Poland),

Emma Rafowicz (S&D, France),

Diana Riba I Giner (Verdi, Spain),

Hristo Petrov (Renew, Bulgaria)

Legal Affairs Committee (Juri, 25 members)

President: Ilhan Kyuchyuk (Renew, Bulgaria)

Vice-Presidents: Marion Walsmann (EPP, Germany),

Mario Mantovani (Ecr, Italy),

Lara Wolters (S&D, Netherlands),

Emil Radev (EPP, Bulgaria)

Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (Libe, 75 members)

President: Javier Zarzalejos (EPP, Spain)

Vice-Presidents: Marina Kaljurand (S&D, Estonia),

Charlie Weimers (Ecr, Sweden),

Alessandro Zan (S&D, Italy),

Estrella Galán (The Left, Spain)

Constitutional Affairs Committee (Afco, 30 members)

President: Sven Simon (EPP, Germany)

Vice-Presidents: Gabriele Bischoff (S&D, Germany),

Adrián Vázquez Lázara (EPP, Spain),

Charles Goerens (Renew, Luxembourg),

Péter Magyar (EPP, Hungary)

Committee on Women’s Rights and Gender Equality (Femm, 40 members)

President: Lina Gálvez (S&D, Spain)

Vice-Presidents: Dainius Zalimas (Renew, Lithuania),

Irene Montero (The Left, Spain),

Rosa Estaràs Ferragut (EPP, Spain),

Predrag Fred Matic (S&D, Croatia)

Petitions Committee (Peti, 35 members)

President: Bodgan Rzonca (Ecr, Poland)

Vice-Presidents: Dolors Montserrat (EPP, Spain),

Fredis Beleris (EPP, Greece),

Nils Usakovs (S&D, Latvia),

Cristina Guarda (Verdi, Italy)

Subcommittee on Human Rights (Droi, 30 members)

President: Mounir Satouri (Greens, France)

Vice-Presidents: Marta Temido (S&D, Portugal),

Lukasz Kohut (EPP, Poland),

third and fourth vice presidents still to be elected

Subcommittee on Security and Defence (Headquarters, 30 members)

President: Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann (Renew, Germany)

Vice-Presidents: Christophe Gomart (EPP, France),

Mihai Tudose (S&D, Romania),

Alberico Gambino (Ecr, Italy),

Riho Terras (EPP, Estonia)

Subcommittee on Fiscal Affairs (Fisc, 30 members)

President: Pasquale Tridico (The Left, Italy)

Vice-Presidents: Kira Marie Peter-Hansen (Greens, Denmark),

Queen Doherty (EPP, Ireland),

Markus Ferber (EPP, Germany),

Matthias Ecke (S&D, Germany)

Subcommittee on Public Health (Sant, 30 members)

President: Adam Jarubas (EPP, Poland)

Vice-Presidents: Tilly Metz (Greens, Luxembourg),

Stine Bosse (Renew, Denmark),

Romana Jerkovic (S&D, Croatia),

Emmanouil Fragkos (Ecr, Greece).