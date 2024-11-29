Seven films, a TV series and a documentary to watch on Prime Video this weekend

November is also coming to an end, and so while waiting to discover the complete list of December releases, here are our streaming recommendations for the weekend dedicated to Prime Video subscribers.

Among the new releases we point out Fragile, the documentary on Juventus footballer Nicolò Fagioli, and the sequel film Suddenly I’m Getting Married at Christmas; if you want to watch a series instead, we would like to point out the arrival on Prime Video of all 7 seasons of the science fiction The 100.

Let’s move on to the expiring content, from which we have chosen seven films. There are well-known titles such as Coda and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, others less well-known such as The Light on the Ocean and Possessor, and finally the comedy De-lovely and the drama The Girl on the Train. The choice is yours and have a good weekend!

Fragile – the story of Nicolò Fagioli (Exclusive documentary) – release date 26 November

Behind great champions lie complex, articulated, sometimes difficult personalities. Sporting genius is often accompanied by unexpected insecurities that are difficult to accept and manage. Nicolò Fagioli’s is a story with a universal character, the story of a boy who realizes his dream, who stumbles and who embarks on a journey to get back up and become a reference model for all those experiencing difficult times. The documentary aims to tell this journey and delve into the personality of a boy whose fragility becomes a value on which to build himself and his career.

Suddenly I’m Getting Married at Christmas (2023 film) – release date 28 November

There are a few days left until Christmas and, like every year, Lorenzo’s family converges on his hotel for the Christmas holidays. Lorenzo warned them that they couldn’t miss it for anything in the world, since he has an important announcement to make: he’s getting married! The news leaves everyone speechless but the most shocked is Alberta, who really doesn’t want to accept the news.

The 100 (TV series, seasons 1-7) – release date 1 December

To prevent humanity’s extinction, a group of 100 underage prisoners are secretly exiled from the Ark and sent to Earth to test whether it can once again host life. In practice, young people have inherited the Earth.

The Light Over the Oceans (2016 film) – expiration date December 1st

Based on a best-seller by ML Stedman, the film tells of an Australian lighthouse keeper and his wife who, during the years of World War I, find a child adrift at sea and adopt him, only to discover that the birth mother may still be alive.

Possessor (2020 film) – expiration date December 1st

In a terrifying vision of the future, an agent of a mysterious corporation uses body-implant technology to insinuate herself into the bodies of other people, driving them to commit murders for wealthy clients. Brandon Cronenberg directs.

De-lovely – so easy to love (2004 film) – expiry date December 1st

Cole (Kevin Kline) and Linda Porter (Ashley Judd) have had a fascinating life. Although Cole’s vitality put a strain on their union, Linda was always his muse and inspired some of the greatest songs of the twentieth century.

CODA – Signs of the Heart (2021 film) – expiry date 2 December

Winner of three Oscars, including best film. Ruby is not just any high school student: her days begin on a fishing boat, alongside her brother Leo, father Frank and mother Jackie, who are all deaf. But his greatest passion is singing and he has plenty of talent. Soon he will be faced with an important choice: help his family… or chase his dreams.

The Girl on the Train (2016 film) – expiration date December 3rd

Devastated by the recent divorce and unable to accept the end of her marriage and her ex-husband’s betrayal, Rachel begins to observe, transforming it into a real obsession, the seemingly perfect couple who live in a house that she sees every day from the train that leaves her. brings to work.

Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood (2019 film) – expiry date 4 December

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood is set in 1969 Los Angeles, where everything is changing, as TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) they enter a sector that they barely recognize.